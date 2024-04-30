Kelly Clarkson Forgets Own Lyrics With Anne Hathaway AGAIN -- 'That's Christina Aguilera!'

NBC

The hilarious moment recalls the time two years ago on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' when Anne Hathaway stepped in to belt "Since U Been Gone" before Kelly even recognized her own song!

Does Anne Hathaway get Kelly Clarkson that flustered? Or does she just not know her own music all that well? Amazingly, the two paired up again for a musically-themed game on The Kelly Clarkson Show -- and Kelly was again embarrassed by one of her own hits.

Two years ago, the unlikely comedic duo went viral during a game of "Name That Tune" on the show, where they had to step forward and start singing the moment they recognized the song playing.

Shockingly, it was Anne who stepped up and belted "Since U Been Gone." In response, a chagrined Kelly collapsed to the ground.

If she thought she might be able to live that embarrassment down in time ... let's just say, it's not likely to ever go away now after what happened on Tuesday's show.

Once again, Anne was Kelly's guest, so of course they recalled the hilariously viral moment while playing a new game called "Pop Pop Quiz," hosted by the star of The Amber Ruffin Show.

Things were not going great for Kelly, again, with the host declaring, "Anne Hathaway is never invited back!" before immediately talking it back and saying, "This is actually becoming a schtick for our show."

"As we've witnessed, Kelly Clarkson doesn't always know her own lyrics," Amber said, reading the clue. "But that's okay, because what doesn't kill you makes you a fighter, and makes your footsteps even--"

Kelly does get credit for buzzing in first and knowing the correct finish to that lyric: "lighter." The problem is that she then confidently shouted, "That's Christina Aguilera!"

Neither Amber nor Anne called her out, with Hathaway admitting she didn't know that one. Maybe, though, she didn't know it because it wasn't Christina Aguilera.

Kelly fessed up later, saying, "So you'll notice, America, if you know my catalog at all, 'cause I don't, I thought I was singing Christina Aguilera's song 'Fighter,' and I was singing mine, 'Stronger.'"

"It's one of those days!" she added with a grimace. "Anne Hathaway is my kryptonite, it's fine!"