Alex Hall Slams Brittany Snow's 'Calculated' Call Her Daddy Interview About Ex Tyler Stanaland

Getty / YouTube

"Anything that was aimed at me is completely false and untrue," says 'Selling the OC' star Alex Hall, who developed a romantic relationship with Tyler Stanaland during the show's second season.

Alex Hall is setting the record straight regarding rumors that she had an affair with her Selling the OC co-star, Tyler Stanaland.

While gearing up for the Selling Sunset spinoff's third season, Hall spoke to Entertainment Tonight, where she was asked about the claims Tyler's ex, Brittany Snow, made while appearing on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast last month.

During the sit-down, Snow opened up about her divorce from Stanaland -- which the pair finalized in July 2023 -- the affair rumors, and her ex-husband's behavior on the series, which saw him getting cozy with co-stars Hall and Kayla Cardona.

"They took up a lot of energy and emotion and time and real estate in my head," Snow said of the Selling the OC cast. "I don't want to give them any more time and energy, because then they would win and they would get what they wanted, which was getting my time and energy and attention."

"I was not aware of a lot of things," the Pitch Perfect actress added.

"I will say, what people think happened, happened," she continued. "I think that there's also in my experience with this and how I processed it, there's a lot of grace that I give myself ... There's a part of this that I don't have a part in. They messed up. But I tried very hard to see it all from every side and release that anger, because it doesn't serve me."

Snow added, "Yes, what happened, happened. What it's alluded to in the press is true."

Hall, meanwhile, is saying it didn't, telling ET, "That was her intention, to get some traction and, you know, promote her book or movie and show and it worked. She's got great PR, I'll give her that."

She added of Snow's interview, "Her allegations and her calculated verbiage and approach to alluding to things that happened. Anything that was aimed at me is completely false and untrue. I think any viewer who watches the show can see that that's untrue because you literally see mine and Tyler's friendship progress, or not. And so people are gonna believe what they want to believe."

Hall called the move "unfair" on Snow's part, telling ET that she would've appreciated if the Hairspray actress would've come with the actual receipts.

"I think it was a really, really unfair move on Brittany Snow's part. However, she did it for her business and that's what I'm going with here," Hall maintained.

"And, I just would have had more respect for her if she would have said it with her chest and said, 'Alex Hall did X, Y and Z with my husband while we were married,' but she can't do that because that would be a boldfaced lie," she continued. "So, again, calculated in her best interest, maybe I get it, but very, very couldn't be farther from the truth."

As for Stanaland, he too shut down the allegations, taking to Instagram shortly after Snow's interview with a message for his followers that read: "Relationships are complex even without public attention and speculation. A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honor that," he wrote Thursday evening.

Stanaland continued, "I do, however, want to make it clear that I was never unfaithful in my marriage and the accusations of infidelity couldn't be further from the truth. I will be making no further comments on this matter. I wish her nothing but the best."

Stanaland has since departed Selling the OC, announcing in October 2023 that he would be working with his father at the rival Douglas Elliman firm. His departure from the show and the Oppenheim Group also marked the end of his relationship with Hall, with the real estate agent noting that she hasn't spoken to her former colleague since.

"Tyler and I don't speak. I haven't spoken to him since very shortly after he left the Oppenheim Group or maybe the day that it was announced," Hall revealed. "I had a conversation with him. There was some revelations that were made, not by his choice, but some things that came to the surface that gave me some understanding and clarity on why certain things progressed or didn't progress throughout Season 3."

Hall said that the conversation gave her some much needed perspective and closure, allowing her to move forward.

[It] kind of gave me the closure that I needed, I guess," she said. "I wish him nothing but the best. I just don't want to be dragged through it any further."