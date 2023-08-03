Sammi Sweetheart Explains Her 'Bad Blood' with Costars In Jersey Shore Return

MTV/Getty

On the season premiere, Sammi reveals why she and former costars Snooki, JWoww and Deena went their separate ways and why she blocked them on social media.

The "Sweetest bitch you'll ever meet" made her big return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation on Thursday night -- and revealed why she fell out with some of her former costars in her first episode back.

That's right, Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola returned to MTV for the first time in years on tonight's season premiere, getting brought back onto the fold by Angelina Pivarnick, of all people.

Why Angelina? Well, following last season's explosive reunion -- which saw her blow up on both Jenni "JWoww" Farley for her engagement reaction and Deena Nicole Cortese for inserting herself into the drama -- she was looking for more backup.

"It would be so nice if I had another woman to talk to me. I need someone, man, I need someone," she explained, before having a "lightbulb" moment and decided to reach out to Sammi on Instagram. "If they knew who I was texting, they would die. I just hope she's gonna answer me. Praise, Lord, bring Sam back."

Angelina got her wish, with Sammi agreeing to "catch up" at Pivarnick's home.

"I bet you never thought you'd see the day. This has been a long time since I've done this," said Giancola as she stepped back into the confessional. "I can't believe I'm f---ing doing this. Angelina DMed me, I kinda was taken aback by that because I'm like, I don't know, I'm so anti coming back."

"I had that relationship drama back then, I had some fights with girls, there's a lot that comes with this. But being older now, what do I have to lose?" she continued. Sammi then shared that she's been busy "living a normal life" with her friends, family and boyfriend in Ocean City, where she runs her own boutique. And, yes, she knows her new boyfriend Justin May might look like a few of her past beaus -- including Ronnie Ortiz-Magro -- admitting, "Guys, we all know I have a type."

She then touched on her current relationships -- or lack thereof -- with the rest of the cast since her initial run on the show ended.

"I was friends with everybody. Me and Deena were really close after the show and then we went our own ways," said Sam. "And then when you guys did the reboot, I wanted to part in it, I went and worked on myself and they did the show and we just went separate ways."

Explaining why she "blocked" Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi on social media, Sam said their issues stemmed from her shop.

"I opened a beach boutique, something different from what anybody else has ever done, it's right on the boardwalk and Nicole shortly after that decided to also open up a beach boutique," Giancola told Pivarnick. "I thought that was an insult to me."

She added in a confessional, however, that she loves Nicole and was "just hurt at the time."

"Jenni apparently has bad blood with me, she was like mad that I commented on some influencer's page and I don't know why she was mad," Sammi continued, referring to JWoww finding it weird Sam would make positive comments about her time on the show, while refusing to return.

"Why can't I talk about Jersey Shore? It was a part of my life, you're not gonna tell me what I can and can't talk about," said Sammi. "With Deena, I actually heard her talking about me in an interview. When anybody signed back on, I couldn't watch what they were doing, I had to like separate myself. So I got rid of them on Facebook and I think they got mad about that."

"I texted [Deena] screen shots, all my texts that were unanswered and I said, 'If you're not answering my texts or inviting me to things, then we're clearly not as good friends as I thought we were,'" she added.

Despite the possible bad blood between the costars, Angelina still urged Sammi to come back and join them all on an upcoming trip they were taking. She reminded her that Ron wouldn't be there -- which isn't exactly true, though she didn't know -- and said they've all "grown up" in the years since they last all spent time together.

The episode ended with Sammi saying she was going to "think about it," though we all know we'll be seeing a lot more of her as the season progresses.