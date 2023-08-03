Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos from Tatum's First Birthday Party

Instagram

Photos from the space-themed soiree show dad Tristan Thompson, some of Tatum's famous cousins and Kourtney Kardashian's growing baby bump.

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her son Tatum's first birthday in style.

The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from the recent celebration, showing off the scenery and some of her famous family members who attended.

"Tatum Turns 1," Khloe captioned one of the photo carousels, which included pictures of 5-year-old True Thompson, mom Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble and Tatum's precious cousins Dream Kardashian, Stormi Webster and Chicago West.

In another collection of pictures, Khloe was snapped alongside a very pregnant Kourtney Kardashian, her husband Travis Barker, as well as Tatum and True's father, Tristan Thompson. Though the two are no longer a couple -- at least as far as we know -- they maintain a solid coparenting relationship and even lived together recently after Tristan moved into her home while his was flooded.

That same carousel also shows more photos of True and Tatum -- who most of the family has called Rob Kardashian's mini-me -- as well as an appearance from Kim Kardashian's oldest child, North West.

In a final collection of photos, she also showed off all the space-themed decorations in the party, which was planned -- as almost all the Kardashian family's soirees are -- by Mindy Weiss.

The images show an amazing spread of flowers -- in the shape of stars and moons -- surrounding a buffet of snacks. There was also an astronaut cake, while guests were given their own space helmets and treated to a slime-making station.

See more photos from the party below: