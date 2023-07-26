Why Tristan Thompson Moved In with Khloe Kardashian After His Mother's Death

Hulu

Khloe and Tristan's son made an adorable appearance on The Kardashians finale, as the family rallied behind Thompson despite his past "mistakes" to support him and his younger brother following tragedy.

The Kardashians will always be there for Tristan Thompson.

On Thursday's season finale of their Hulu reality show -- filmed in January -- tragedy struck the basketball star's family as his mother, Andrea, died of a heart attack.

"Tristan found out his mom had a heart attack and it shook up his entire world," Kim Kardashian explained in confessional. "Of course we drop everything and we go to Toronto. There's just not even a question, I'll be there."

Both Khloe Kardashian and Kim went with Tristan to Canada, organizing a private jet to take Thompson to be with his family. During the ride, he thanked them "from the bottom of my heart" for their support.

"Tristan called me, I didn't really understand what he was saying. He was screaming on the phone, trying to tell me she's gone," Khloe recalled in a confessional. "I was really close to Andrea, we talk every single day."

She noted that Tristan has three siblings, including "severely disabled" 16-year-old Amari. Before her death, Andrea was the teen's "sole caregiver" and, according to Kim, Tristan became his legal guardian following her passing. "We don't know what he knows or doesn't know, cognitively," added Khloe.

The show picked up filming six days later, back in Los Angeles, with Khloe praising Kim for helping organize the jet to Toronto. She then revealed that both Tristan and Amari moved in with her, after the roof of Thompson's home caved in from extreme weather, causing flooding.

"God doesn't want him to be alone right now. Why should he be?" she asked, before Thomson showed up with their adorable baby boy, Tatum, in tow.

"Tristan and I are not back together. I know it's hard for everyone to believe," Khloe said in a confessional.

"I love love love Andrea, I love Tristan and I love Amari and this is what family does. Tristan is the father of my kids. I lost my dad and my dad was like a fairytale parent, but I can't think about losing my mom and I know how close Tristan and his mom are," she continued. "It's just heartbreaking and then to be left with the responsibility of another person as well, it's a lot."

She added: "I think this is what family does when s--- hits the fan, all you have is your family, Tristan and I are family and we're gonna be family for the rest of our lives."

Khloe went on to say how "grateful" she was to be "strong" and "brave" enough "to be a support system for someone else who has no other support system right now." She added, "You don't have to treat me right for me to treat you right, that's not how I was raised."

Tristan thanked them all again for their ongoing support throughout this particularly tough time in his life, making Kris Jenner cry by telling her, "I hope God continues to keep blessing you guys with everything you want. That's what my mom would want for you guys, seriously, thank you."

While Jenner said Thompson "has definitely made some mistakes and he's definitely messed up" -- referring to his cheating and paternity scandals -- she also concluded, "but at the end of the day, he'll always be part of our family and we'll be there for him, no matter what."