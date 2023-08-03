Whoopi Goldberg Shocks with NSFW Details About Pool Sex on The View

ABC

Whoopi recalled how hard pool sex is, sharing that you get "resistance from the water that is within."

Whoopi Goldberg got a little too candid on The View, where she detailed her experiences with pool sex.

Things got NSFW on the talk show as the hosts discussed a recent report that "noisy hotels, sunburns, and food poisoning can kill any chance of romance" on vacation with your partner.

As the women spoke about why they have the best vacation sex in Italy -- which they attribute to the wine -- Alyssa Farah Griffin shared the statistic that, "85 percent of people fantasize about sex in nature, 83 about sex on the beach."

Joy Behar then shared that "sex on the beach is a drink and that's a fun thing to order," before things went off the rails.

Whoopi disagreed, saying "Sex on the beach is overrated" -- before Joy asked if she meant "the drink or the sex?"

Without hesitating, Goldberg replied, "Both!"

"Because, you know, if you tried to have sex in the pool, you know that's not easy because you're trying to up the hill and you're getting resistance from the water that is within," began the Oscar-winning actress, as her cohosts started raising their eyebrows.

"Because when you're in the pool, you are surrounded in the water... have you ever tried to put anything," she continued, as Joy cut her off, saying, "Watch it now!"

When Griffin joked producer Brian Teta was going to throw to a commerical, Whoopi then addressed the producer directly. "Oh you're trying to move me on now, right?" she exclaimed. "You tell me get engaged in the conversation, then I start to get engaged, then you want me to stop talking!"

"Because they're scared!" chimed in Joy, before Sunny Hostin revealed that she "was learning things, though."

"Yes, well, these are things you already know that you maybe don't know that you know because you haven't done it for a long time," responded Whoopi. "Or never did it," added Sunny.