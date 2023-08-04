Charlie's Angels Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson Have Rare Reunion at Wedding for Smith's Son

Getty

It's been 47 years since the two debuted as Charlie's Angels alongside the late Farrah Fawcett, but they cleared remain close.

Angels forever!

Former Charlie's Angels costars Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson were spotted having a mini-reunion last weekend -- in what was also a very rare sighting of Jackson, who has stayed out of the spotlight and even away from social media for years.

The two were seen together in a video Smith, 77, shared to social media on Thursday, highlighting her son Gaston's wedding. At one point, the former costars were seen mingling with other guests, before posing for photos together.

For the festivities, the mother of the groom looked gorgeous in a green dress, which featured feather and rhinestone embellishments, while Jackson, 74, rocked a more casual outfit by pairing a beige blazer with white pants.

"There is nothing like family, and ours grew this weekend! I'm so endlessly proud of my son Gaston and am wishing him and Bonnie a lifetime of happiness," Smith captioned the video.

Jackson was also spotted in a photo of the two alongside Smith's manager, Jay D. Schwartz:

In the comments of Smith's post, many fans were thrilled to see her reunite with Jackson -- leaving remarks like, "Ohmygosh, I spy Kate Jackson🤩💓," "Really special to see Kate Jackson attended!", "Seeing you and Kate together is incredible!!" and "Kate Jackson has not aged! ❤️❤️"

Kathy Hilton also commented, "How wonderful!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

It's the first time the two have been photographed together since 2006, when they appeared at the Emmy Awards alongside the late Farrah Fawcett. That event was also the last time Jackson was photographed in public, outside of Fawcett's funeral in 2009.

Fawcett, Jackson and Smith were the original Charlie's Angels trio when the show premiered in 1976, though Smith was the only one of the three who starred in all five seasons. Fawcett left after the first, but would appear in later episodes, while Jackson starred on the first three seasons.

Cheryl Ladd, Shelley Hack and the late Tanya Roberts were all brought in later as replacements for outgoing Angels.