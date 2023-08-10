Kyle Richards Gets Steamy with Morgan Wade In New Music Video

YouTube

The flirty video -- in which Kyle and the country single nearly kiss, share a bubble bath and get sensual with food -- even caught the eye of Richards' husband, Mauricio.

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade are getting hot and heavy in the new music video for Wade's song "Fall in Love With Me."

The music video, which dropped on Thursday, shows the pair as new neighbors -- with The Real Housewives star trying to seduce the new woman on the block.

While Richards spies on Wade moving boxes and washing her car, the pair exchange love letters and even get centimeters away from kissing. The two also find themselves intertwined while suggestively eating fruit and cupcakes in her kitchen.

While the latter might have been a fantasy -- as Wade is seen waking up from reading one of Kyle's letters -- it's Richards who shows up at her door with flowers just moments later. The video ends with Wade escorting her into the home, before winking at the camera.

"It's campy and fun — but also important and representative of all kinds of love, even in the country space, in any space," Wade captioned a post about the video on Instagram.

"@kylerichards18 and I trusted the process of making a piece of art that stands boldly beside this music and I'm proud of that," she continued. "Thanks for the support and love. Love is love is love."

Kyle, meanwhile, thanked Wade for "having me be part of" the video earlier this week -- while Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky, commented on Wade's post, writing, "So good," coupled with fire emojis.

Before the video dropped, the Kyle and Morgan explained they filmed the video together as a way to poke at dating rumors that have popped up recently -- amid Richards' marriage issues with Umansky.

"I've done several music videos and every time there's someone in it they always assume we're dating or something's going on," Wade said at the time. "If you go on the Internet, you'll see people are obsessed with us being friends."