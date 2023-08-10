Woman Who Went Viral Over 'Not Real' Airplane Meltdown Speaks Out

TikTok

"My life has been blown up," Tiffany Gomas says in her first comments since her airplane incident reached millions on TikTok.

Tiffany Gomas, the woman who went viral last month thanks to video of her freakout on an airplane, is breaking her silence on the fallout from the incident in question.

Speaking with the Daily Mail outside her Dallas home for the first time since the footage lit up TikTok -- and social media in general -- Gomas said her "life has been blown up" since her tirade was caught on tape.

"It's frightening. Things go viral and everything changes," she continued. "No one knows anyone else's story, and no one should judge. No one knows what it's like."

Saying there were people "staking out" her neighbors and going through her mail, she also said she was consulting with a lawyer before adding "so much of what's out there is inaccurate" -- though she failed to go into any further specifics.

Warning: NSFW language in the video below.

In footage that quickly made the rounds online back in early July, Gomas was seen aboard an American Airlines flight leaving the Dallas-Fort Worth airport. Before takeoff, she started proclaiming she needed to get off the plane.

"There's a reason I'm getting the f--k off and everyone can either believe it or they cannot believe it," she shouted in the video. "I don't give two f--ks, but I am telling you right now, that motherf--ker back there is not real. And you can sit on this plane and you can f--king die with them or not. I'm not going to."

According to an incident report (via the New York Post), a supervisor for the airline said Gomas was arguing with a family member, accusing them of stealing her AirPods aboard the plane. She then "started claiming that the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination."

Authorities said Gomas "appeared extremely distraught, crying and repeating the flight was not safe and would not make it to Florida" when they made contact with her. Officers escorted her away from the plane, though they claim she made repeated attempts to return to the boarding area. The plane was then re-screened.