Kyle Richards Reacts to Jeff Lewis' 'Lesbian on Ozempic' Comment

Getty

"It's hard enough with people saying things about me, and you just expect your friends not to," the RHOBH star said during an Amazon Live on Tuesday.

Kyle Richards is sharing where she stands with her "friend" Jeff Lewis following a comment he made about her earlier this week.

During an Amazon Live on Thursday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star addressed Lewis' remark he made on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, in which he called Richards a "lesbian on Ozempic."

And it's safe to say Richards is not happy with Lewis, revealing that she hasn't responded to his text messages.

"I'm not not talking to Jeff Lewis, I just don't feel like responding to Jeff Lewis right now, to be honest," the 54-year-old reality star said.

"I'm just getting sick of people ... I'm just tired of it," she continued. "I'm at my wit's end with all of the stories about me out there, and I just want everyone to be quiet."

"It's hard enough with people saying things about me, and you just expect your friends not to ... I kind of felt, like, yesterday with friends like that, who needs enemies," Richards said.

The actress went on to note, "The truth is Jeff, his mouth does get him into trouble -- he knows that -- but I just wasn't in the mood, to be honest, not in the mood to respond. I don't feel like being the butt of the joke right now."

Lewis later reacted to Kyle's remarks, sharing with Page Six that he was joking when he shared the initial comments on WWHL.

"I was simply poking fun at these ridiculous rumors that have been circulating about my friend, Kyle," he said.

"I never expected anyone to take this seriously and have apologized publicly and privately. If I could say one thing to Kyle; please text me back," he added.

It all began on Tuesday when Lewis appeared on Watch What Happens Live, and played a game titled, "Jeff, What's Your Issue?" during which a photo of a person would appear on the screen, and the Flipping Out alum would share his thoughts about them.

When Richards' photo appeared, Lewis said, "Kyle and I are friends, and … she didn't tell me she's a lesbian on Ozempic."

The SiriusXM host's comment was in reference to the speculation that Richards is dating country singer Morgan Wade, which popped up recently amid Richards' marriage issues with her husband Mauricio Umansky.

Lewis also brought up Ozempic, the anti-diabetes and anti-obesity drug that many in Hollywood have been using for its weight loss benefits, as Richards have been accused of using the drug -- or others like it -- to achieve her recent weight loss transformation.

Richards has continued to hit back at the claims that she's used a weight loss drug.