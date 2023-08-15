Vegan Chloe Bailey Reveals She Cried After She Accidentally Ate a Beef Burger

Getty

"Immediately, I'm losing my s--t. I gobbled down a whole can of Sprite. Halle's laughing at me because I'm crying," recalled the 25-year-old singer, who, along with her sister Halle, has been vegan for 10 years.

Chloe Bailey is recalling a recent experience that left her in tears.

While on Instagram Live over the weekend, the singer -- who, along with her sister Halle, -- has been vegan for 10 years -- shared that she and her sister accidentally ate a beef burger after their food order at a hotel was made incorrectly, and admitted she was started "crying" when she realized they had eaten meat.

"So I called to get a Beyond Burger for sis, and I, like usual. Specified that it's vegan, no butter on the bun, nothing like that," began Chloe, 25, who was staying at a hotel in Atlanta with Halle, 23, for the night as they were attending Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour concert there.

"So we get the burgers, I'm getting out of the shower ... and [Halle's] eating the burger," she continued. "She took a couple bites. She said, 'This is really good. Are you sure it's Beyond?'"

"I said, 'Yeah.' I touched the patty and I smelled it and was like, 'Of course, it's Beyond, yeah," Chloe added.

The "Treat Me" singer said after she got dressed, she took "a bite" of the burger, before she then discovered it wasn't a vegan, plant-based patty.

"The juice dripping from the burger is not like a Beyond burger. I just knew it was not a fake burger," Chloe said. "The one bite I took, and I just knew. Immediately I said, 'This doesn't feel right.'"

The Swarm star said she "immediately called downstairs" of the hotel regarding the mixup.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I said, 'These are vegan burgers, right?" Chloe recalled. "He said, 'Yes.' I said, 'They're vegan burgers?' He said, 'No, they're brand burgers.' I said, 'Brand burgers? I said Beyond burgers. I don't even know what a brand burger is."

"Does anybody know what a brand burger is?" she asked her followers, before she continued to recall her reaction after realizing she had meat for the first time in 10 years.

"Immediately, I'm losing my s--t," Chloe said. "I gobbled down a whole can of Sprite. Halle's laughing at me because I’m crying. This is right before the concert yesterday. I'm crying. Halle's just laughing so hard at me because I'm freaking out."

"I've been vegan for 10 years. I have not consumed any red meat for 10 years," she added.

According to The Shade Room on Tuesday, the restaurant chain, Slutty Vegan, is giving Chloe a lifetime supply of their vegan burgers following the incident.

Chloe and Halle have been vegan for a decade.

The R&B duo opened up about their what inspired the lifestyle change during an interview with Complex back in 2017.

"Being vegan started from our mother. One day she was like, 'I'm gonna try to be vegetarian for a week. You can join me if you'd like,'" Halle recalled. "We started the week with her and just never went back."