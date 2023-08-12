Scheana Shay Reached Unhealthy Weight Due to 'Stress and Anxiety' After Scandoval

Getty

The Vanderpump Rules star also set the record straight on speculation that her weight loss was from using Ozempic.

Scheana Shay is getting real about her health.

On Friday's episode of her Scheanaigans podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star opened up about her recent weight loss, revealing she unintentionally lost weight due to "stress and anxiety," seemingly from the fallout of Scandoval.

"Ever since I had the baby, I tried to just not be weighing myself all the time because I didn't want to get so fixated on the number," began Scheana, who shares Summer, 2, with husband Brock Davies. "And then the last two months of my life have just been insane, there's been a lot going on that has affected my appetite and working out habits and everything recently and I've lost more weight."

The reality star -- who was discussing the topic with her guest, dietician Lauren Hubert -- added that she stepped on the scale, only to discover that she weighed less than 110 pounds.

"The other day I pulled the scale out of the closet. I don't keep it out on display anymore because I don't ever want to get back into that place," Scheana recalled.

"I stepped on it and I was like, 'Okay, time to up the food and up the weights. I don't want to be in the 1-0s.' Because I don't think that is a healthy weight for me. It shows what stress and anxiety does to your body."

This comes just a few months after the Vanderpump Rules scandal -- aka Scandoval -- took the world by storm. The scandal, of course, involved Scheana's best friends and costars -- Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Rachel Leviss (formerly Raquel, formerly Rachel) -- with Ariana discovering that Sandoval, her boyfriend of almost 10 years, was having a months-long secret affair with Rachel.

Meanwhile, on Friday's episode of her podcast, Scheana set the record straight on rumors that she's used the anti-diabetes drug, Ozempic, which has become popular in Hollywood for its weight loss benefits.