Ariana Madix Confirmed for Dancing with the Stars

On Friday morning, DWTS judge Derek Hough shared the news on Good Morning America, via People.

"This season on Dancing with the Stars, we are going absolutely mad," he said. "Mad for Madix!"

"Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor!" continued Hough, who is taking over as lead judge after Len Goodman passed away earlier this year.

"That's right, I'm Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix, and I will be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars this season," said Madix.

The two also confirmed her appearance in an Instagram post, which showed Hough entering Madix's sandwich shop (which she is opening up this year with co-star Katie Maloney). Madix then presents to him the menu options, such as a cha-cha club, mirrorball meatball sub, ballroom b.l.t, and a tango tuna melt.

"What a totally unplanned coincidence that all those sandwiches sound like dances," joked Hough. "All this sandwich talk is making me think about Dancing with the Stars and I think you'd be fantastic on the show. What're you doing this fall?"

"Nothing!" she responded, before the two showed off a quick dance move.

Her DWTS appearance is just one of many new brand deals that Madix is enjoying in the wake of her breakup scandal.

When news broke that Ariana's longtime partner Tom Sandoval had been having a months-long affair with her friend and co-star Raquel Leviss, the public immediately became Team Ariana.