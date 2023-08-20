Travis Barker Makes Surprise Stop at 9-Year-Old Blind Drummer Grayson Roberts' Lemonade Stand

YouTube

Nine-year-old blind drummer Grayson Roberts' lemonade stand at the Dream Factory in LA went viral after Charlie Rocket spotlighted it on his Instagram feed earlier in the week, which is what drew the attention of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Talk about spreading the love, one of the most famous drummers of the modern era took some time from his busy schedule to share that love with a nine-year-old blind drummer by visiting his lemonade stand.

Grayson Roberts went viral last week when social media star Charlie Rocket shared his story on Instagram, including the fact that Roberts had no customers for a lemonade stand set up outside his house.

Roberts' stand had a note that he was hoping to raise enough money to "see" the world while he still had some sight left. The clip also showed him drumming and singing, as he admitted to being a huge lover of music.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

After Rocket bought some lemonade from Roberts, he went about helping him drum up some local business. But he had an even bigger idea in store. Rocket set up a special lemonade stand event for Roberts at the Dream Factory in Los Angeles for this past Friday.

Even though Barker only heard about it on Thursday, he was determined to make an appearance to support Roberts on Friday, shuffling things around to make it happen, per ET.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Attendees and Roberts "were in awe" when Barker showed up, though Roberts remained professional, promptly offering Barker a cup of lemonade. Pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian was not in attendance, but considering Roberts is a musician, we have a feeling Barker was the main draw for the pint-sized pounder.

Barker reportedly gave Roberts a huge donation and a new set of drumsticks. Barker was then asked if he'd be willing to perform with Roberts on drums, and there was no hesitation. "I would love to," said the Blink-182 drummer in a video shared to Roberts' TikTok, YouTube and Instagram pages.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"THANK YOU travis for taking a break while [filming] your music video to come to stop by my Lemonade stand and allowing me to perform with you!!" Roberts captioned his IG video. "It was SO amazing And thank you for letting me choose the color of sprinkles because who doesn’t love sprinkles?!"

Roberts and Rockets had collaborated before Friday's event to come up with new flavors for their big moment. It was Roberts who came up with the name Limitless Lemonade, and he even designed the core of what would become the lemon-chopper logo.

You can check out more footage from the special event below.