Travis Barker Shocks Alabama with Potential Baby Name, Reveals Best Family Moments & Blink-182 Song

YouTube / Complex

"By far the greatest gift they ever received was myself, their father," joked Travis Barker.

Travis Barker and his daughter Alabama sat down with Complex on an episode of GOAT Talk, where they shared what they think are the "greatest" of various categories.

The Blink-182 drummer and his daughter shared heartwarming family moments they had after they were prompted to share their "GOAT family tradition."

When Alabama gave a hesitant, "Oh no," Barker was quick to respond that it was Sunday dinner.

"He goes around the table and goes, 'What's your peak and pit?' from his wife," she said referring to Kourtney Kardashian. "That's his thing right now."

"As of recent, making sure we're all together once a week and having dinner is awesome," he added.

"I kiss your guys' foreheads before I go onstage," said Barker. "We pray when we're on flights."

He also shared that the best tour memories he has includes his daughter, which is from Lil Wayne's I Am Music tour.

"Seeing you pray with Nicki Minaj and all her dancers was a really cool memory, and Rick Ross holding Landon every day," revealed Barker.

"And putting his chain on," added Alabama.

The Barkers also revealed their "GOAT Rap-Rock Collab" to which Alabama chimed in first.

"It's gotta be you and X," said the 17-year-old. "That's a fire collab right there."

"But it doesn't have to involve me either," noted Travis, before naming three of his own collabs.

"Maybe 'One Minute', XXXTentacion, Myself, and Kanye West," he shared. "Also like 'Dope Boys' with The Game."

Barker also revealed his favorite Blink-182 song, which "doesn't even exist yet."

"It's coming out in October when our album comes out," he began. "It's a toss up between 'One More Time' and 'Childhood'."

"If you had to do one that's already existing though?" prompted Alabama, to which he replied that it was "I Miss You."

"Never gets old," he added.

When asked what his favorite gift was, Travis had the most dad-like response.

"The greatest gift I ever received was my children," he responded, before adding: "By far the greatest gift they ever received was myself, their father."

The two also talked about baby names -- with Alabama roasting her dad for the one that's been going through his head recently, as he's expecting his first child with Kourtney.