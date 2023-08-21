What You Need to Know Before Star Wars: Ahsoka

Disney+ / Getty

While there are hundreds of episodes of The Clone Wars and Rebels, not everyone will have the time or interest to binge them before the Disney+ series releases tomorrow, but there's a couple things you can watch

Star Wars has been now been around for decades, and in the past few years the amount of Star Wars media that has been released has gotten hard to keep up with.

Next up for the intergalactic IP is Ahsoka, based off of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker's own padawan. If you're new to the Star Wars' animated universe, then some of these characters might be unfamiliar.

While you might not want to catch up with hundreds of episodes of children's television, here's some background information and things you can watch to catch up.

Who is Ahsoka?

Ahsoka Tano was introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, first the animated movie and then as one of the main characters on the TV show which ran for six seasons and got another season in 2020, for seven total.

While Anakin first wanted nothing to do with his new mentee, the pair ultimately formed a bond that procured a tragic ending when Anakin left for the dark side.

Ahsoka is a strong-willed, independent young woman who becomes an important part of the Rebel Alliance. She is also in Rebels, another animated series that comes into play in this live action continuation.

Ahsoka made her first live action appearance, played by Rosario Dawson, in The Mandalorian, alongside Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin.

What's in store for Ahsoka and how does it connect to Rebels?

Ahsoka features multiple characters from Rebels, including Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Hera Syndulla, Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren, fan-favorite droid Chopper, but most importantly, it appears the series is going to look into the disappearance of Ezra Bridger.

Ezra disappeared at the end of Rebels, and fans are speculating that the show might lead to some closure for his character, who's heroic ending left fans wanting to know what his fate was.

Which episodes will help audiences catch up?

First up, is The Clone Wars movie. While not the best of the animated works, or even nearly as good as the series, it gives an introduction to Ahsoka's character and relationship with Anakin that will set viewers up for a bit more knowledge, especially since Anakin has been teased to be in the series, with Hayden Christensen set to return.

Additionally, Space.com put together essential episodes that fans should watch to get caught up for the new show.

The episodes are:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 3 Episode 6

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 3 Episode 10

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 1 Episode 5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 3 Episode 16

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 5 Episode 20

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 11

Star Wars Rebels Season 2 Episode 2

Star Wars Rebels Season 2 Episode 22

Star Wars Rebels Season 3 Episode 1