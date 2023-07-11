Ahsoka Trailer Reveals First Look at Thrawn, Features Ray Stevenson Before Untimely Death

Disney+

Other Rebels characters making their live action appearance are Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ezra (Eman Esfandi), and Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead)

Disney+ just released the trailer for their latest Star Wars series Ahsoka, which gave fans a first look at Thrawn, the Star Wars Rebels villain that is getting his debut in live action.

The trailer shows Ahsoka, played by Rosario Dawson, as she gathers a team to try and stop the rise of a new heir to the Empire, Thrawn, who is played by Lars Mikkelsen -- the actor previously voiced the character and now stars in the upcoming live-action series.

Other Rebels characters making their live action appearance are Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ezra (Eman Esfandi), and Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Rebels ran on Disney from 2014-2018 and takes place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

Ray Stevenson, who died in May of this year, is also a part of the cast, and his appearance as Baylan Skoll is garnering attention as one of his final roles.