Lala Kent Calls Rachel Leviss' Vanderpump Rules Exit a 'Travesty,' Reacts to Her Bethenny Frankel Interview

The Vanderpump Rules star also responded to several of the claims Rachel made on Bethenny's podcast, and also accused the former RHONY star of "exploit[ing]" Rachel.

"It is a travesty that she didn't end up coming back. Because -- I'm not going to say too much because we're in production -- she should have come back. I think she would have been very surprised," Lala, 32, said. "And instead, she went and did this [podcast with Bethenny], and she was manipulated yet again."

During her three-part interview with Bethenny, which dropped last week, Rachel made several claims about Scandoval while telling her side of the story, including claiming that she and Ariana "were not best friends" even though she has been portrayed as such.

Lala went through a series of Rachel's claims, blasting them as "blatant lies."

"There were things that she was then saying that were not perspective," she said. "It was ... a flat-out lie, and I can't imagine that you believe what you are saying."

Lala also called BS on Rachel's claim that Lala, Katie Maloney, and Kristina Kelly called her "reality TV ratings gold" while on their girls trip to Las Vegas.

"That never happened," Lala said. "Raquel that night after she said, '[It's a] good thing you don't have a man,' went to her bedroom, went to sleep. The next morning when you guys see her come into our room and she sits down and feels embarrassed, that was the first time we had seen her."

"There was no we came into her room and told her she was 'reality TV ratings gold.' This never happened, and this is not perspective. This is fact. No one every said this to you. Ever."

At the beginning of the discussion, Lala reacted to Rachel choosing Bethenny's podcast as the platform to tell her side of the story. While she admitted that she only "saw clips" of the three-part interview, Lala accused Bethenny of "exploit[ing]" and "manipul[ating]" Rachel.

"I saw this all the time that there are going to be moments where our voice is all we have. We have all been able to go on a platform -- whether it is our own or someone else's -- to share our side of any story," Lala said. "Raquel absolutely has that right, and I am happy that she finally got to take advantage of a giant platform to tell her story. I only saw clips and what I gathered from it is Bethenny completely exploited that girl yet again."

She continued, "To me, she sat there and said, 'You know what? This girl is going to be easy to manipulate ... Her story is crazy even though she brought it upon herself and this is going to be the perfect way for me to place her into the narrative I'm trying to create.' It was actually really sad to me because I really liked Bethenny Frankel."

Lala went on to note that "reality TV" isn't for "everybody" and "if you are not mentally tough as f--k, it can break you. It definitely can."