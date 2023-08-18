Ariana Madix Announces New Book, Will Tell Her 'Side of the Story' About Scandoval

Getty

The Vanderpump Rules star described her book, Single AF Cocktails, as "my breakup album, the story of our relationship and the betrayal that ended it all, told through drinks."

Ariana Madix is ready for the world to learn all about her "side of the story."

On Friday, the Vanderpump Rules star announced on Instagram that she's releasing a cocktail book titled, Single AF Cocktails, in which she'll open up about her relationship with Tom Sandoval and detail the turn of unfortunate events after she discovered her partner was having a secret affair with her friend and costar Rachel (formerly Raquel) Leviss.

Ariana, 38, shared a photo of her book cover, and described Single AF Cocktails -- which is out in December -- as "my breakup album, the story of our relationship and the betrayal that ended it all, told through drinks."

"These last few months have been a whirlwind and though I'm in a better place now, having my personal devastation unfold so publicly was painful," she began in the post's lengthy caption. "Through all the rumors and crazy headlines, everyone had their own hot take on what happened and I'll forever be grateful for those who continue to support me through all of it. But now is the time that I'm fully telling my side of the story. Bartending will always be my thing and my new book, SINGLE AF COCKTAILS, is my breakup album, the story of our relationship and the betrayal that ended it all, told through drinks."

Ariana added that "each cocktail tells part of the story of what happened, in my own words."

"From our happy honeymoon phase, the early issues in our relationship, to when everything broke, and finally, making it out the other side, stronger than before, I'll cover it all," she wrote. "The book tells the whole story, but it’s also a thank you to all of you, my friends, and my family who rallied behind me and picked me up when my world fell down. I know how lucky I am to have all of your support."

The reality star and mixologist went on to share what inspired her to tell her story.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"More than anything, I wrote this book because I heard from so many of you that you could put yourself in my shoes," she wrote. "I wanted to share my side of it to help anyone who has also gone through this heartbreak. You have all given me hope in my darkest times and my wish is that if any of you relate to this story at all, you'll feel less alone. And the best thing is that the drinks are as good as the stories – you'll love making them for your favorite people too."

She then concluded her caption, writing, "I'll be showing sneak peeks of the book in the coming months and hopefully I'll meet some of you in person too when the book comes out. In the meantime, please preorder the book and there's more to come!"

Several of Ariana's Vanderpump Rules costars took to the comments section of her post to share their support.

Katie Maloney wrote, "Can't freaking wait! So proud of you! ❤️‍🔥🤌🏻🍸🍹🍾"

"A TRUE QUEEN 🍎🍎🍎," added Scheana Shay, while Lala Kent commented with a series of emojis, writing, "🤤🙌🤍."

Meanwhile, Ariana's boyfriend, Daniel Wai, also chimed in, writing, "If this is what it looks like when you throw a drink, throw them all on me!!!! 🍸💦."

Ariana's announcement comes just a few hours after the final part of Rachel Leviss' three-part bombshell interview on Bethenny Frankel's podcast Just B with Bethenny Frankel dropped.

During her podcast appearance, Rachel made several claims about Scandoval while telling her side of the story, including claiming that she and Ariana "were not best friends" even though she has been portrayed as such.

When Bethenny, 52, asked about Rachel's friendship with Ariana, noting that "the world thinks [she] slept with [her] best friend's boyfriend of 10 years," Rachel said, "Yes, that's narrative that is being written for me. It is more salacious that way."

"Ariana and I were not best friends," she claimed. "We were acquaintances who became friends through the show. She's always been somebody who's been very sweet to me. She would stand up for me and encourage me to pursue whatever I was pursuing."

"That was all great, but we never had a deep conversation that I would have with a best friend," Rachel added. "It's painful to think that I hurt her in this way because that wasn't my intention. ... I called these people my friends because I really did believe they were my friends."

Ariana and Sandoval, 40, were together for nine years before the former discovered texts and videos that were sexual in nature from Rachel on the latter's phone in March. It was later confirmed that Sandoval and Raquel had an affair for months. The scandal -- aka Scandoval -- took the world by storm, with the fallout unfolding on the Season 10 finale and three-part explosive reunion.