Nancy Drew EP Slams CW for 'Disrespect' in How They Had to Find Out They Were Canceled

The CW

While fans of Nancy Drew did get a proper ending to the series after four seasons, executive producer Larry Teng revealed that it almost didn't happen as the new CW bosses didn't bother to tell them they were canceled until CBS Studios called about a possible conflict.

As The CW continues to pivot away from scripted programming under new owners Nexstar Media, Nancy Drew executive producer Larry Teng claims in a new X (née Twitter) thread that his scripted show wasn't even given the decency of a heads up they were getting canceled.

One thing television creators and fans both hate equally is when a series isn't given a proper ending. According to Teng, that nearly happened for Nancy Drew, were it not for the fact that star Kennedy McMann had suddenly become very popular (and busy).

What saved Nancy Drew from a cliffhanger ending with no real resolution or closure was the fact that McMann's guest-starring role on The Good Doctor as a lawyer with OCD this past season was successfully picked up as a backdoor pilot for The Good Lawyer.

With her now booked as the lead on a second series, her schedule suddenly became very important for the production team at Nancy Drew. So the producers at CBS Studios, behind the show, took it upon themselves to find out what the network's plans were, as they'd not heard.

"Our Studio wanted to try and make it work for Kennedy so she could do both. And so CBS Studios made a call to The CW," Teng wrote in his thread. "[They] asked the president of the new CW when we would find out about a pickup so we could make scheduling decisions. And it was then, he said to us, 'Oh, we're not picking you up… the show is too expensive.'"

As it turns out, the decision had already been made. And according to Tseng, they had only four episodes left to shoot on the season and the writers were breaking down the season finale at the time that phone call was made. That call was made just in time.

"What a f--king s--tty way of telling us we were getting canceled," Teng wrote to the show's fans. "Thank God the Studio called. Because you all deserved the most proper ending possible. That's why I praise the writers for pulling it together at the end."

"It was so glib," he claimed of the network's attitude. "No consideration for letting Noga [Landau] and Melinda [Hsu Taylor] give you a proper goodbye. No closure. No consideration for the fandom who support and watch this show."

"I've been pissed at the upper brass of this new CW since November. They suck," he continued. "They have every right to turn a profit… Which means canceling shows. But to have clearly known in advance and not tell us until a random call 3/4 into our season is just plain f--king disrespect. I'm glad y'all enjoyed the finale. You deserved that."

Luckily for the fans, the creative team had time to make some last-minute shifts in those final episodes, and especially in what would become the series finale script, to give fans closure.

The curse of Horseshoe Bay was defeated and everyone was able to move on to fulfilling lives afterward. And now Kennedy McMann is fully free to move over to CBS and star as The Good Lawyer.