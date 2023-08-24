That's So Raven's Anneliese van der Pol Recalls Serving Ashley Tisdale During Waitressing Gig

YouTube / Getty

"She was so uncomfortable," the fellow Disney alum claimed on the premiere episode of her and Christy Carlson Romano's new podcast, Big Name Bitches.

That's So Raven star Anneliese van der Pol says she once had to serve fellow Disney alum Ashley Tisdale at a restaurant while working as a waitress.

On the premiere episode of her and Even Stevens alum Christy Carlson Romano's new podcast, Big Name Bitches, the 38-year-old actress recalled her alleged encounter with the High School Musical star, saying Tisdale appeared "so uncomfortable" when she had to wait on her.

"I remember one time I ran into Ashley Tisdale, and I had to serve Ashley Tisdale," van der Pol told Romano, who replied, "Oh my god, are you f--king kidding me?!"

"I want to say she was lovely, but ...," van der Pol continued, noting that Tisdale "didn't do anything, but she was uncomfortable for me."

Romano said that she "would have given" her cohost "the fattest f--king tip," to which the Raven's Home star replied, "Well, you would have been like, 'Oh, my God! Hi!' She was so uncomfortable. ... Like, I'm fine, girl!"

Romano chimed in to share her thoughts about Tisdale, telling van der Pol, "I grew up with Ashley. I don't know her anymore."

"These younger kids that came after us with Disney. God love them, but I think we're tougher," Romano, 39, added of Tisdale, 38.

van der Pol starred in the Disney Channel series That's So Raven, which ran from 2003 to 2007. She reprised her role as Chelsea Daniels in the spinoff series Raven's Home, which she appeared in for four seasons until last year.

On the podcast, the Broadway star did not reveal when she had her alleged encounter with Tisdale and when she was working in the restaurant industry. However, van der Pol said she worked at "several" New York City restaurants, including Salvation Burger, Salvation Taco, and Tavern on the Green.

"I was really proud of myself. You had to do a lot of multitasking," she recalled, adding, "But the disappointment, the look, the drop of faces when [people would] recognize me was truly gut-wrenching."

She continued, "It's almost like I had to say, I'm ok. I'm actually really happy that I don't have to audition and that am doing something that I know I'm good at. I know when I clean a table or bring a meal that I can do that, and there won't be any mistakes. I won't be judged. Essentially, I kind of was judged."

Like van der Pol and Tisdale, Romano is also a Disney Channel alum, appearing in the series Even Stevens as well as voicing the titular character in the animated series Kim Possible.

Romano and van der Pol's first episode of Big Name Bitches dropped one day after they released the trailer, above.