Glee Cast Reunites at Strike As Heather Morris Honors Naya Rivera with Picket Sign

"Glee brought so many people together and once again we are standing together in solidarity with our union," wrote actor Jenna Ushkowitz.

The Glee cast reunited on the picket lines of the SAG-AFTRA strike -- where cast member Heather Morris even made sure that the late Naya Rivera was honored on her picket sign.

The actress, 36, shared a carousel of photos of the group of actors together as they stood up for their union together on Wednesday.

"God these humans," captioned Morris. "We marched in solidarity's with the @sagaftra and @wgastrikeunite @wgawest @wgaeast."

Morris held a sign that said "The only straight I am is straight up broke," referring to an iconic line from Rivera's character -- and love interest to Morris' Brittany S. Pierce -- Santana Lopez.

The sign was a sweet way to include Rivera, who sadly died in 2020 at age 33 after she accidentally drowned while on a boating trip with her son.

The other cast members who made an appearance on the picket lines Included Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Darren Criss, Dot-Marie Jones, Jacob Artist, Becca Tobin, Max Adler, Vanessa Lengies, Iqbal Theba, Josh Sussman and Samuel Larsen, as well as series co-creator (and Mr. Gwyneth Paltrow) Brad Falchuk.

McHale also posted pictures from the day, captioning his post, "Glee day on the picket line."

And while Dianna Agron wasn't there, she still made sure to leave a series of heart emojis under Morris' post and commented, "LOVE YOU ALL" on McHale's.

"A day of Glee, reunions, picketing, friendship and solidarity. Glee brought so many people together and once again we are standing together in solidarity with our union, @sagaftra and our friends with the @wgaeast and @wgawest #unionstrong," added Ushkowitz on her own post.

Like Morris, Jenna also repurposed an old moment from the show for her picket sign -- holding up a poster which read, "I'm dehydrated from all the striking," a twist on Tina's "I'm dehydrated from all the crying" quote.