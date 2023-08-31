Bodycam Shows Lindsay Shiver's Mom Sided with In-Laws in Custody Dispute Before Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot

Thomas County Sheriff's Office

Lindsay's mother-in-law also claims she has been using drugs, is "delusional," and the family fears for their safety months before the former beauty queen was arrested in the Bahamas along with her boyfriend in an alleged plot to kill her husband

Newly released bodycam footage shows Lindsay Shiver's family was concerned about her mental health, accused her of using drugs in the Bahamas while on vacation, and feared for their own safety months before her arrest.

The former beauty queen was arrested in the Bahamas in July for allegedly hatching a murder-for-hire plot to kill her husband, Robert Shiver, with the aid of her Caribbean boyfriend.

Perhaps the most shocking aspect of the videos released by the Thomas County Sheriff's Office in Georgia is that her own mother appears to side with the in-laws against her daughter in the ongoing custody dispute.

In one of the three videos released, obtained by FOX, Robert Shiver's mother, Robin, appears panicked as she talks to a sheriff's deputy after calling 911.

"She’s delusional, and we know that," Robin says in the video from April 30. "Her mom and husband and myself are all like, you got to go get some help, you got to go get some help. You’re mental, mental, and she denies it."

Robin can be seen sitting in her white Lexus SUV at a gas station off the side of a highway with her husband, Allen Shiver, former CEO of Flower Foods (a multibillion-dollar baked goods company), sitting in the back seat.

The Shivers say they called police because Lindsay had been following them in her own car. Robin alleges in the video that she felt threatened by Lindsay and that her daughter-in-law owned a handgun.

She then says Lindsay was in the Bahamas and just got back -- going on to accuse her of being on drugs both while on vacation and since her return.

When the deputy returns to the car after a brief interlude, Robin hands her phone to him, claiming she has Lindsay's mother on the phone. "This is her mother, and she wants to talk to you," she says.

In the footage you can only hear the deputy's side of the conversation but it appears Lindsay's mother is describing to the officer a threatening text her daughter sent her -- which leads the deputy to advise her to file a report with her local police department.

While he acknowledges that the dispute between both parties appears to be one for the civil courts, he does say, "considering not just you, but her own mom is saying the same thing, I'd be inclined to believe you."

Meanwhile, down the road Lindsay is also seen speaking to a deputy, where she claims her husband was late bringing their children back from a trip to her own parents' home.

She claimed no one was answering their phones and it caused her concern -- and admitted to following her in-laws out of fear that her estranged spouse was bringing the kids to them instead of her.

Robert and Lindsay are locked in a contentious divorce with both parties fighting for primary custody of their children and sole use of the $2.5 million 8,000-square-foot mansion they own. Soon after the custody dispute caught on bodycam, Lindsay filed a motion to have a judge find Robert in contempt over the incident.

In the same filing, she claimed her estranged spouse had cut her access to funds and access to their private jet.

Allen and Robert Shiver did not respond immediately to requests from media for comment on the bodycam footage.

Robert filed for divorce from his wife of 13 years on April 5, accusing her of infidelity. She countered with claims he had subjected her to "physical and mental cruel treatment."

Another incident that came weeks later on July 16 was also caught on bodycam when policed responded to a call to the Shiver residence.

Lindsay had called 911 to complain that Robert was not allowing her to join him and their kids on their private jet for a trip to the Bahamas and claimed she feared he might get physical amid their disagreement. Robert claims in the video that Lindsay only wanted to hitch the ride to see her Caribbean boyfriend.

That same day, Bahamian police say Lindsay wrote to her boyfriend "Kill him" alongside a photo of Robert via WhatsApp message.

The incriminating message led to the arrest of three people in the alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Two men are charged in the case alongside Shiver -- her reported Caribbean lover, 28-year-old Terrance Bethel, and Faron Newbold, 29.

Law enforcement only stumbled upon the alleged plot while searching through Bethel's cellphone during an unrelated investigation into a bar break-in case in the Bahamas.

The day the message was sent, the estranged couple would leave for the Bahamas. Within days of their arrival Shiver was arrested and accused of plotting to murder her husband.

Shiver, a 36-year-old former beauty pageant queen, was released on a $100,000 bond and must remain in the Bahamas until her next court date in October.