Beyoncé Improvises '90s Shout Out to Tia Mowry During Renaissance World Tour

Getty

"I was so touched by her gesture, and I still can't believe that it truly happened! She's a true icon, who continuously inspires me with her talent, dedication, humility, and beautiful spirit 💗" responded Tia.

Beyoncé gave Tia Mowry a sweet surprise during the singer's Renaissance World Tour, and in response Mowry also posted a tribute to Beyoncé on her Instagram.

While Beyoncé was performing "1+1," the singer spotted Mowry in the crowd and remixed the track on the fly to sing a part from 1992 Voices song "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!" -- a girl group that Mowry and her sister Tamera Mowry were a part of back in the early '90s.

So during 1+1 Beyonce spotted Tia Mowry and sang a snippet of Yeah, Yeah from Tia and Tameras girl group!!!! Iconic !! @TiaMowry pic.twitter.com/ACL1RQW6L4 — Shut everything down 😷 (@kimkim579) September 5, 2023 @kimkim579

Destiny's Child, Beyoncé's former girl group, made an appearance in Tahj Mowry's TV show Smart Guy, where the group performed alongside the other Mowry sibling, which Tia notes was the first time she met Queen Bey.

Tia took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of the group, as well as pictures from the big night at the concert.

"The first time I met @beyonce was during her Destiny's Child days when she was on a production with my brother @tahj_mowry, and since then I have been lucky to cross paths with her throughout the years," she captioned the post. "From the beginning, Beyoncé's undeniable talent is only rivaled by her incredible kindness and generosity."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I felt so lucky to have been able to see her perform Renaissance on her birthday! You can truly see how amazing and detailed an artist she is, and how much thought and love was put into this show," continued Tia.