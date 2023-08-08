The Internet Found Beyonce's Hot Bodyguard and Fans Are Obsessed

Getty / Instagram

Beyonce might be the Queen Bey but her bodyguard, James, is stealing the show at her Renaissance World Tour!

One of Beyonce's bodyguards for her Renaissance World Tour is setting the internet on fire after fans caught sight of him, a bodybuilder named James Plaza, during one of her tour stops.

Earlier this week, a fan shared a video of James reacting to the crowd during her performance of "Energy," in which the audience goes silent when she says, "mute." His response, captured in the short video, made him an overnight sensation — watch it below!

the security guard when the crowd hits mute 😍 pic.twitter.com/jXrkesKP5R — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) August 7, 2023 @alloveranthony

"The security guard when the crowd hits mute 😍," a fan captioned the video. "His grin!" wrote another. Fans were quick to find his Instagram, @james_plaza_physique.

James Plaza is a professional athlete and bodybuilder, who can be seen in competitions on his YouTube channel.

"I would love to compete this year but being away with work for most of the year means this physique will have to do for now," he wrote on Instagram, just a few days before Beyonce's tour began.

Now that the Beyhive discovered his Instagram, there are plenty of his shirtless pics circulating the internet -- however, by the time of us publishing this story his account had gone private.

Prior to the account going private, fans were thirsting over him in the comments.

"The Beyhive has found you so get ready," warned one user.