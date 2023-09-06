Leah Messer 'Cuts Off' Father Following Homophobic Remarks: 'You Really Hurt Me'

MTV

After Leah told her daughters about her dad's homophobic slurs, one said she didn't "want to be around someone that's gonna judge people" -- before they all went to Pride together.

Leah Messer considered cutting her father completely out of her life after he made homophobic remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community.

While the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star has been estranged from her dad Gary, she reached out to him on a previous episode about him possibly checking into rehab. When they spoke about a facility in California, he said he didn't like the state because "they're too into f------ and q-----," dropping two homophobic slurs which shocked both Messer and viewers.

On Thursday's new hour, she spoke with one of her friends about what he said, revealing what she texted him after their conversation.

"You really hurt me and embarrassed me in front of everyone. Some of my best friends that have been there for me my whole life are gay," she wrote. "If you knew anything about me, you would know that."

"But in reality you don't know anything about me or what it's like to be loved," she added. "Breaks my heart but also not my responsibility. I didn't ask to be brought into this world."

She went on to tell her friend that as "as an ally of the LGBTQ community" she felt "some sort of responsibility to educate him." Messer added that he never projected those beliefs on her growing up and said her mother didn't raise her that way either. She also said she never wanted her own children to share those beliefs, before revealing how she wanted to bring her daughters to Charleston Pride.

Later in the episode, Leah sat down with 12-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah, filling them in on her father's comments. "It infuriated me because that's not how I raised you guys, that's not how your dads raised you," she said.

"I don't want to be around someone's that gonna judge people," said Ali, while Leah said she didn't either. When Aleeah asked whether she was "gonna cut him off," referring to Leah's dad, Messer said, "Yeah."

"He hasn't been around this long. He says he wants to be in our life, but being in our life also includes our friends and our family that are gay and we are allies of the LGBTQ community and will continue to be," she told her girls.

Messer then pointed out the importance of protesting, saying that's "how your voice is heard" as an ally -- before asking the girls if they wanted to go to the upcoming Pride celebration with her and her friends. They were both into it and the three of them all attended the parade with Messer's youngest daughter, Addie.

"It was really important that we show our love and support," Messer said in a confessional after the event.

"I genuinely believe my daughters will look back at experiences like this and they'll know why it's important in the future," she continued. "I think they get to see how we show up as an ally to the LGBT community. Their rights are being taken away, it shows how we stand up for equality as a family."