How Teen Mom Stars Deal with Their Kids Not Wanting to Film Now That They're Older (Exclusive)

Reality stars Leah Messer, Catelynn, and Tyler Baltierra have been in the public eye for some time -- but now, their kids are at an age where they have their own opinions about being on camera.

During an interview with TooFab, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars opened up about how they draw a line between what's private and what's appropriate for filming with their children when it comes to shooting the MTV show.

"Well, I think for us, our kids know, like Nova will be like, 'Mom, I don't want to film today. I don't want nothing to do with it,' or whatever and we respect that. And so does our producer," said Catelynn, referring to the couple's 8-year-old daughter.

"It's more or less like we don't share every little thing that our kid tells us that's going on in her life because she has the right to share that when she's ready," she added. "If she opens up about it on camera, then that's her thing."

Messer also agreed with Catelynn -- saying respecting her daughters' privacy is important to her as well and adding that she implements a similar policy in her household.

"I've made their bedroom their sacred space," said Leah. "So if they do not want to film in there, we do not film in there. If they don't want to film at all ... that's been respected."

"Having that has also allowed them to enjoy filming," she added. "They enjoy it a lot more because I gave them that privacy before and it was respected, so now the filming and sharing stuff that they want to share doesn't bother them. They enjoy it."

Catelynn and Tyler share four kids together: Rya, 1, Vaeda, 2, and Novalee, 8, and Carly, 14, who they gave up for adoption when she was a bab and with whom they remain close. Leah, meanwhile, shares twins Ali and Aleeah, 13, with ex Corey Simms and daughter Adalynn, 10, with ex Jeremy Calvert.