Get Ready, Barbz - Nicki Minaj to Emcee and Perform at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Getty

Get ready, Barbz -- Nicki Minaj is taking over the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards!

On Friday, MTV announced that the rapper will emcee the awards show and perform her new single, "Last Time I Saw You," from her upcoming album Pink Friday 2. Minaj, 40, also emceed and performed at last year's ceremony.

"For the second consecutive year, Minaj will announce the show's star-studded lineup of performers, presenters and winners," MTV said in a press release.

The network did not refer to the "Barbie World" artist as a "host" in the press release, but only used the term "emcee." It's unclear as to why, but it could possibly be due to the ongoing Hollywood strike as often hosts read scripts written by writers -- and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) is still striking.

For last year's ceremony, Minaj emceeded the show alongside LL Cool J and Jack Harlow. During her 2022 VMAs performance, the "Super Freaking Girl" rapper -- who received the Video Vanguard Award -- took fans through her music history with a nine-song medley.

Throughout her career, Minaj has won six VMAs and received 25 nominations. She is up for five awards this year, including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Best Hip-Hop, and Best Visual Effects for "Super Freaky Girl," Best R&B for "Love in the Way," and Song of Summer for "Barbie World (with Aqua)," her and Ice Spice's hit song from the Barbie film.

Check out the full list of nominations, here, and watch the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards when it airs live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Tuesday, September 12 at 8 pm ET.