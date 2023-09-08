Stephen King's Wife Tabitha Almost Divorced Him Over Mambo No. 5

Getty

The author also shared what he enjoys listening to while he writes his novels.

Stephen King has written about a lot of messed up, scary things, but what caused his wife Tabitha to threaten divorce was not any of his frightful novels but Lou Bega's "Mambo No. 5."

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the author revealed that his love for the song almost broke up his marriage when asked if the rumors about his obsession with the song were true.

"Oh, yeah. Big time," said King. "My wife threatened to divorce me. I played that a lot."

"I had the dance mix," he continued. "I loved those extended play things and I played both sides of it. And one of them was just total instrumental. And I played that thing until my wife just said, 'One more time, and I'm going to f---ing leave you.'"

King revealed that this occurred while he was writing 11/22/63, which released in 2011. And while he must not listen to "Mambo No. 5" as obsessively as before, as the pair are still married, the author did divulge some of his other listening habits for writing.

"When I write, there are things that I can listen to a lot," said King. "And a lot of it is techno or disco stuff, but techno in particular. There's this group called LCD Soundsystem, and I love that. Fatboy Slim is somebody else. I can just listen to that stuff."

"If you tried to write and listen to Leonard Cohen, how the f--k would you do that?" continued King. "Because you'd have to listen to the words and you'd have to listen to what he's saying. But with some of the techno stuff, or KC and the Sunshine Band, Gloria Gaynor, it's all good."

"Lately, I think that I've been sort of stuck on Foghat and Bob Seger, people like that," he said of his recent music taste. "But I've also been listening to a fair amount of country music. So a lot of Travis Tritt and Alan Jackson, people like that."