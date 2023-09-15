Bella Hadid Appears to Debut Shaved Head for Marc Jacobs Campaign

Getty

See the model's most interesting look from the AI-inspired photoshoot.

Bella Hadid is trying out some new hairstyles for the latest Marc Jacobs campaign, which was inspired by artificial intelligence.

The most outlandish for Hadid was the apparent illusion of a completely bald head, which leaves her with a sultry, robotic look that is very fitting for the campaign.

The look was cultivated by Hadid's usual glam squad, with Evanie Frausto working with her hair, or lack thereof, and Sam Visser on makeup.

Other looks show Hadid in a blonde bob with bangs to match a mannequin that she poses next to.

In another, Hadid gets up close and personal with a robot, appearing to almost kiss her mechanic modeling partner. In these pictures, she's rocking a look more similar to her usual brown, straight locks.

