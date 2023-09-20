Sum 41's Deryck Whitbey Still Bedridden, Having Trouble Breathing After Pneumonia Hospitalization

Getty

Sum 41 frontman, Deryck Whibley, is still recovering after a bout of pneumonia earlier this month.

Deryck took to Instagram to update fans on his health after being discharged from the hospital where he was receiving treatment.

"I wanted to take a min to say thank you to everyone for so much love and support," the Canadian singer wrote, noting that he's "still bedridden" as battles the scary sickness from home.

He continued, "Although I'm not out of the woods of this pneumonia yet and have been told to be prepared for a bit of roller coaster sickness over the next couple of weeks, I'm staying positive and doing my best to get through all of this."

Deryck shared that he's been having a hard time breathing, tight chest pains and some crazy fever dreams that he joked are "keeping this whole thing somewhat entertaining."

"I'm in the best hands and am on the right medicine," he added before sharing that his goal is to be in tip top shape for the When We Were Young music festival in Las Vegas next month.

Though Sum 41 disbanded in May after 27 years together, the group has a final album -- Heaven x Hell -- and one last headlining world tour on the way in addition to their festival appearance in October.

"That's my goal," the "In Too Deep" singer said, concluding his post. "Thank you, so much love ❤️ Deryck."

The health update comes just days after Deryck's wife, Ariana Whibley, revealed that he'd been discharged from the hospital after having a positive response to his pneumonia treatments.

"I'm very happy to be giving this update," the 32-year-old model, who shares, son Lydon, 3, and daughter Quentin, 6 months, with the rocker wrote.

"Deryck was discharged after responding so well to his treatments," she continued. "He is now under the care of his mother who is a registered nurse and myself. The pressure and strain on his heart and lungs has improved and he is able to breathe without as much pain."

"I can't tell you how truly grateful we are for the community around us," she added. "We knew we had support but the outpouring of love for our family has been absolutely overwhelming and we can't begin to say how much it has meant to us and helped us stay positive through this."

It was Ariana who was first to share Deryck's pneumonia diagnosis earlier this month, informing fans that the pair were supposed to be celebrating their eight-year wedding anniversary in Chicago when Deryck was rushed to the emergency room.

"The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure," she wrote before detailing the singer's 2014 hospitalization for alcohol intoxication. "This is obviously not our first time in a situation like this but it brings back a lot of really difficult memories seeing him back in a hospital bed connected to wires and IVs."

Ariana continued, "I know how strong he is because I have witnessed what he has been able to overcome but that doesn't make it any easier to see. I'll do my best to keep everyone updated but if you could keep him in your heart over the next few days, we could really use it."

Deryck and Ariana, who tied the knot in August 2015, have been open about their struggles with substance abuse and mental health.

After collapsing in the kitchen the year before their wedding, Deryck spent a month in the hospital where he was treated for kidney failure due to alcohol intoxication. There, he was placed in a coma to help his body detox.

That experience, and Ariana's suicide attempt in 2013, prompted the couple to get sober together, with Deryck telling People in 2021, "We said, 'We're going to take our lives seriously at this point and figure this s--t out.'"

