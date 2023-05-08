Sum 41 Announces Split After 27 Years

Getty

They still have a new album and final tour slated before hanging things up for good.

Early 2000s rock band Sum 41 will soon be no more.

The group -- consisting of frontman Deryck Whibley (pictured), Dave Baksh, Tom Thacker, Jason McCaslin, and Frank Zummo -- announced they are disbanding in a statement shared to social media on Monday.

"Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first," they wrote.

"Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current tour dates this year, and we're looking forward to releasing our final album 'Heaven :x: Hell,' along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate," they continued. "Details will be announced as soon as we have them."

"For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us," the statement concluded.

While they were formed in 1996, Whibley is the only member of the original lineup who's still with the band. Both Baksh and McCaslin joined shortly after, however, and were featured on the group's breakout 2001 album, "All Killer No Filler." Thacker joined the band in 2007, before Zummo was added to the lineup in 2015.

The Canadian band's biggest songs in the US include "Fat Lip," "In Too Deep," "Motivation" and "Still Waiting."