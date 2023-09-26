Golden Globes Announces Two New Categories For Blockbusters & Stand-Up Comedy

Getty

The two new awards -- the Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy -- will be introduced during the January 2024 ceremony.

The 81st Annual Golden Globes will feature two new categories in film and television.

On Tuesday, the Golden Globes announced it's adding two categories to its 2024 awards show, honoring blockbuster films that have dominated the box office and acclaimed performances in stand-up comedy.

The Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement will include "nominees from the year’s most acclaimed, highest-earning and/or most viewed films that have garnered extensive global audience support and attained cinematic excellence," per a Golden Globes press release.

The category will consist of eight nominees. Films are eligible for the award if they earned at least $150 million at the box office, and $100 million of the total gross came from the domestic box office. Streaming movies, meanwhile, must "obtain commensurate digital streaming viewership recognized by trusted industry sources" in order to be eligible.

According to the eligibility rules, "once a film meets the box office-related qualifying criteria or streaming criteria, Golden Globes voters will determine the nominees and winner based on excellence."

In addition, films eligible for the award can also be considered in their respective categories.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Meanwhile, the award for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, also known as Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television, "recognizes outstanding work by a comedic performer."

The category -- which will consist of six nominees -- "gives standups a dedicated award for an individual performance or as part of a comedy group/ensemble."

Eligible performances must be at least 30 minutes in length, and have been "released on a recognized media platform," including broadcast, basic and premium cable, streaming, and pay-per-view cable.

Helen Hoehne, Golden Globes President, spoke about the new categories in a statement: "The Golden Globes has a rich history of supporting and celebrating the work of comedians, and we're thrilled to honor their brilliance alongside outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year. Additionally, we are proud to recognize the hard work and innovation that goes into making a film that is both a blockbuster and artistically exceptional."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tim Gray, Golden Globes Executive Vice President, added, "The new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award is more than just rewarding the year’s top-earning and most viewed motion pictures. These films have typically not been recognized among industry awards, but they should be."

To see the full eligibility rules for the two new categories, click here.