Seeing Eminem Perform with 50 Cent Made Daughter Hailie Jade Scot 'So Freaking Happy'

Getty

Hailie Jade Scott is reflecting on how great it was to see her father, Eminem, perform with 50 Cent.

While speaking on her Just a Little Shady podcast, the 27-year-old opened up about her dad's surprise visit 50's tour stop in Detroit earlier this month.

"We went to the 50 Cent concert, and I was so freaking happy," said Scott. "I have not seen him perform since, like, I seriously think it was like the sixth grade. It's been so long."

Scott also shared her love for the concert as a whole, noting that 50 Cent has "so many bangers" while opening up about how the "actual production" of the show blew her away.

"I have never seen that level of production," said Scott. "I mean, pyro, confetti canons. There was one song where pyro went off for the entire song."

Scott also shared how great it was seeing the crowd "being so happy," despite already knowing about her father's performance. "I get so hyped because I just see the crowd being so happy," said Scott.

"There was this guy in front of us. He originally was in our seats, and he was not supposed to be there," she recalled. "So he just climbed over and went in the seats in front of us. He was living his best life the entire time. Thankfully, nobody came to those seats, so he didn’t get kicked out. I was just like, 'Yes! You deserve to be right there.'"

50 Cent also shared his praise for Eminem after the show while posting video of the concert performance.

"👀Bro when I do anything with EM people just go crazy they know he really my boy," he captioned the post. "I love him till death!"

In the video, Eminem praises the fellow rapper, even calling him his best friend. "Detroit, make some noise for one of the best friends I've ever known: 50 Cent!" Eminem shouted to the crowd.

"Make some noise for hip-hop's 50th birthday, y'all — it’s still hip-hop's 50th birthday," he exclaimed. "Detroit, I love y’all!"