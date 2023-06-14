Eminem's Daughter Alaina Ties the Knot in Detroit, Sister Hailie Jade Was a Bridesmaid

Getty / Instagram

Eminem's eldest daughter is married!

The rapper's 30-year-old daughter, Alaina Marie Scott, and her boyfriend, Matt Moeller, tied the knot in Detroit last week.

On Monday, Alaina posted a carousel of wedding photos on Instagram, giving an inside look at the gorgeous venue and reception, her stunning gown and sparkling diamond ring, as well as the wedding party, which included her sister, Hailie Jade Scott.

"June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life🤍 in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours🌹," Alaina captioned her post, below.

On Tuesday, Alaina posted a fun video to Instagram. The short clip began with footage of her getting wedding ready in a white robe as she waved her engagement ring. The video then cut to her again showing her ring, now featuring a wedding band, as she kissed her now-husband post-nuptials.

"Love, Mr & Mrs Moeller 🍾," Alaina wrote alongside the clip.

Alaina and Moeller became engaged in December 2021.

Eminem is Alaina's adopted father, and Alaina's biological mother was Eminem's sister-in-law, Dawn Scott, who died in 2016. Dawn was the twin sister of Eminem's ex-wife, Kimberly Scott.

In addition to Alaina and Hailie Jade, 27, Eminem is also dad to Stevie Scott, 21, Kim's child from a previous relationship whom he later adopted.