NSYNC Fans Are in 'Better Place' Listening to First New Single in More Than 20 Years

Coming as part of the Trolls Band Together soundtrack, *NSYNC drop "Better Place," their first single in more than 20 years, and immediately dominate social media as fans continue celebrating the boy band reunion.

The buildup to the release of *NSYNC's first single in more than 20 years has been monumental, with the iconic boy band perfectly utilizing social media for funny clips and videos after their reunion at the VMAs. And it's all been leading up to today.

As Thursday became Friday, the group finally released "Better Place," their new track that drops as part of the Trolls Band Together soundtrack. Justin Timberlake also stars in the film.

While there is no official video out yet, fans were still eager to soak in the vocals of Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass on the new track, which has a balance of slower, heartfelt moments and their signature dance beats.

It certainly sounds like a classic *NSYNC track that wouldn't be out of place on any of their '90s and '00s albums. Timberlake, as might have been expected, take lead on the chorus, but everyone is given their moment to shine through it's 3:33 runtime.

Fans have been able to enjoy sporadic *NSYNC reunions over the past couple of decades, like their 2018 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony and most recently when they united to kick off the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

At that point, they'd yet to announce there was new music coming. They handed out the night's first award to Taylor Swift, who knows all about creating viral moments and cryptic clues to tease fans into a frenzy, and she became that fan asking them what it means and if there was music coming.

The boys played it cool then, but quickly started sharing funny videos of themselves goofing around backstage at the VMAs, recreating some of their goofiest old promotional photos, and even in the recording studio making this new clip.

They launched their official TikTok account, revived the band's Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) pages and, like Swift, started working their fans into a frenzy. Almost immediately, the band, the single and Timberlake himself began trending.

As the moment of arrival was closing in, Bass took to his Instagram to say the song "is a love letter to all of our fans who have been our incredible support system." He then teased a possible future with part of his message to his fellow band members, writing, "I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for the journey we’ve shared and the one that lies ahead."

Now, those fans are celebrating this new release ... and hoping it's just a (new) beginning for the group! You can check out some of the group's celebratory posts, and fan reactions, below.

