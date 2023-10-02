Pamela Anderson Praised for Going Makeup-Free at Paris Fashion Week

Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis was one of the many celebrating Anderson for sporting a more natural look, after she shared her touching reason behind the decision earlier this year.

Pamela Anderson is rocking a more stripped down look at Paris Fashion Week, winning praise from others in Hollywood for embracing her natural appearance.

So far, the Baywatch alum, 56, has appeared at runway shows for Vivienne Westwood, The Row and Victoria Beckham sporting zero to minimal makeup alongside her very stylish ensembles -- putting her in stark contrast with some of other A-list fashionistas attending the event.

"An adventure in Paris with fresh eyes… 🤍 There is beauty in self acceptance, imperfection and love," she captioned a photo highlighting some of her looks to Instagram, as her post was flooded with comments celebrating her appearance.

"Stunning. Thank you for your courage and your true beauty inside and out," Cheryl Burke wrote, while fellow Baywatch alum Gena Lee Nolin added, "Freedom to be.. divine." Paris Hilton and Freida Pinto also left emojis praising the post, while her fans left messages expressing their love for how she's "embraced your age," calling it "a grand empowerment for every woman"

Jamie Lee Curtis also a round of photos of Anderson in a stunning yellow dress in Paris to her own page (below), before applauded the star for her look.

"THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN!," wrote Curtis. "@pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and and and, this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face."

"I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion," added Curtis, before celebrities flooded her comments as well.

"Beautiful," wrote Kyle Richards, while Drag Race's Michelle Visage added, "And she was GLOWING." Selma Blair commented, "Love this. Beautiful self assuredness," before Chelsea Handler wrote, "That’s pretty iconic."

Alyssa Milano went on to call her "so gorgeous," Rosanna Arquette commented, "🙌 BRAVA PAMELA 🔥," and Buffy alum Emma Caulfield shared, "She's stunning."

In a recent interview with Elle, the Baywatch star revealed the reason she no longer feels the need to wear makeup.

Speaking with the publication, Anderson revealed that her makeup artist Alexis Vogel passed away from breast cancer. "She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup," she said.

Anderson called her decision to go makeup-free as "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too."

"Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it's just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone's doing," she continued.

"I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I'm kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, 'Wow, this is really ... what’s happening to me?' It's a journey," said Anderson.

"I feel rooted for. I feel good. I'm in a good place," she concluded.