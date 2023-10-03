Florida Man Wields Machete In Shocking 'Road Rage' Attack Caught on Video

Video shows the moment the massive blade "made contact" with the other driver's face; suspect Luis Ruiz-Herrera was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
An alleged road rage incident led to a machete attack in Florida, according to police.
Luis Ruiz-Herrera was arrested by Miami Springs Police Department following an altercation caught on video last Friday.
According to police, who released the footage to social media, Ruiz-Herrera "exited his vehicle with a machete" and approached the victim, who was on his motor scooter at the time.
"The victim was able to dismount his motor scooter in time and retreat backwards as Ruiz-Herrera closed the gap between them," said authorities. "Ruiz-Herrera swung the machete at the victim making contact with the left side of his face."
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Short video filmed by a motorist behind the scooter at a red light appears to show the suspect swing at the victim, who attempts to duck away from the giant blade. Ruiz-Herrera then retreats to his car, with police saying he then "fled the scene."
Ruiz-Herrera was later identified by the Miami Springs Detective Bureau, who tracked him down at his home via his license plate; his alleged victim also positively identified him in a lineup. The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Per police, "the crime stemmed from a road rage incident"; cops also claimed Ruiz-Herrera said the man had "verbally disrespected his mother" before the attack. According to CBS, police also said he admitted to the attack and was remorseful.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.