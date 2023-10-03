Florida Man Wields Machete In Shocking 'Road Rage' Attack Caught on Video

Miami Springs Police Department

Video shows the moment the massive blade "made contact" with the other driver's face; suspect Luis Ruiz-Herrera was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

An alleged road rage incident led to a machete attack in Florida, according to police.

Luis Ruiz-Herrera was arrested by Miami Springs Police Department following an altercation caught on video last Friday.

According to police, who released the footage to social media, Ruiz-Herrera "exited his vehicle with a machete" and approached the victim, who was on his motor scooter at the time.

"The victim was able to dismount his motor scooter in time and retreat backwards as Ruiz-Herrera closed the gap between them," said authorities. "Ruiz-Herrera swung the machete at the victim making contact with the left side of his face."

Short video filmed by a motorist behind the scooter at a red light appears to show the suspect swing at the victim, who attempts to duck away from the giant blade. Ruiz-Herrera then retreats to his car, with police saying he then "fled the scene."

Ruiz-Herrera was later identified by the Miami Springs Detective Bureau, who tracked him down at his home via his license plate; his alleged victim also positively identified him in a lineup. The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Per police, "the crime stemmed from a road rage incident"; cops also claimed Ruiz-Herrera said the man had "verbally disrespected his mother" before the attack. According to CBS, police also said he admitted to the attack and was remorseful.