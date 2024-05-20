Man Reported Missing on His Birthday Found Dismembered, Roommate Charged

Monroe County Jail

His body parts were found in three different locations; the suspect allegedly admitted the grisly murder details, while the victim's family reacts to "the most numbing and horrific news."

A Pennsylvania man allegedly admitted to the horrific murder and dismemberment of his roommate, who was reported missing after he failed to show up to his own birthday celebrations.

Joshua Moser (pictured above), 33, has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of David Hittinger, 37. He's also facing charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

According to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office, in a press release on Friday via WFMZ, Hittinger was reported missing to the Pennsylvania State Police on Monday, May 13. The victim had not been heard from since around 7pm on May 11 and failed to meet up with friends on the 13th -- Hittinger's birthday.

"It was his birthday, so they had planned to meet up with him for his birthday and he hadn't [showed up], and that was what triggered that concern," Lehigh County DA Gavin Holihan told the outlet, before saying State Police relayed the information to the DA, who then launched an investigation.

During the investigation, authorities learned Hittinger had recently moved in with Moser and the latter's home "was the last place Hittinger was seen." A search warrant was obtained Tuesday for Moser's home, where "blood, hair and other evidence were found in the basement," said Holihan, as well as "what appeared to be efforts to conceal that blood in the basement."

Another search warrant was obtained the following day, with authorities then finding a saw, box cutter, more blood evidence and more bloody clothing. That evening, "dismembered body parts of David Hittinger" were found in three garbage bags "discarded" at a nearby cemetery; the next day, "additional dismembered body parts" also belonging to Hittinger were found on a trail and near a quarry.

Moser, who was detained on the 15th for an outstanding warrant in an unrelated case, was charged Friday with murder after the coroner ruled Hittinger's death a homicide. Bail was denied; the cause of death for the victim remains undetermined.

Per WFMZ, citing the arrest affidavit, Moser reportedly "admitted to police he strangled and struck Hittinger with a hammer" -- and told investigators he dismembered the victim and scattered his body parts. No motive has been revealed, while Holihan said all evidence suggests Moser acted alone.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 29.

The victim's sister Elizabeth shared her grief on social media, saying Thursday, "I've been trying to think of the words of what to say all day. It's been a whirlwind to say the least. I never thought this would happen to someone I know and especially not my oldest brother. Please respect my family's privacy as we navigate through this together."