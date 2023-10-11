Nude Lenny Kravitz Uses 4 Fingers to Hide His (Ahem) in NSFW Tease

Instagram

Kravitz leaves only the tiniest sliver to the imagination in an eye-popping tease of his new music video for "TK421"

Lenny Kravitz has proven once again he probably has the most impressive physique in rock and roll -- and that's saying something.

The 59-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to tease the drop of his latest music video for new song "TK421."

Besides the title, Kravitz didn't say much else other than the video would hit the internet on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET.

In the fast clip one thing becomes abundantly clear: there's lots of naked Lenny Kravitz.

Besides the title of the song being repeated over and over, you get plenty of glimpses of his bare and ripped abs.

One shot, in particular, shows the rocker completely nude offering a full-frontal view with only his fingers covering the important bits -- and even those digits are counting down, teasing a potential glimpse.