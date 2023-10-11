Lourdes Leon Pays Homage to Madonna's 'Frozen' in New Music Video

YouTube

"That piece has come up countless times in my life, connecting the two of us," Lourdes said of her mom's 1998 music video. "I would be nothing without the woman who brought me into the world."

Lourdes Leon is paying homage to her famous mom, Madonna.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old singer dropped the music video for her new song, "Spelling," sharing that she drew inspiration from her mom's 1998 music video for her hit, "Frozen."

Lourdes posted a still and a clip from her music video on her Instagram in honor of the song and video's release, opening up about why she was inspired by "Frozen," which she described as a "timeless piece of art."

"'Spelling' Song & video out now on all streaming platforms," she captioned her post. "This piece is very special. It's an homage to my mother's timeless piece of art 'Frozen.' That piece has come up countless times in my life, connecting the two of us. I would be nothing without the woman who brought me into the world. I revere her, and hope that this translates."

Only a few seconds into Lourdes' "Spelling" music video, it's obvious she drew inspiration from "Frozen," with the videos featuring many similarities.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Like "Frozen," Lourdes' "Spelling" features a blue and black color color palette, with a blue filter featured throughout the video. Both include a spooky and witchy aesthetic, and Lourdes undoubtedly channels her mom by rocking long, black hair and all-black outfits. In addition, the "Spelling" music video also utilizes the same symbols present in her mom's video, including a black dog and black birds.

However, while Madonna shot the "Frozen" music video in a desert, "Spelling" was filmed in Ashokan Acres in a forest in Hudson Valley. In addition, Lourdes goes completely nude at one point.