Actors Can't Dress Up As Popular Characters From Struck Work For Halloween

Warner Bros.

Union members can put down their Barbenheimer outfits, as SAG-AFTRA is calling for union members not to dress up as characters from struck work for Halloween.

SAG-AFTRA released an official guideline on their website for members who want to "celebrate Halloween this year while also staying in solidarity" with the union.

The infographic suggests other ideas for union members, like to "choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc.)."

They also advise actors to not "post photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media," which would give free publicity for the studios.

Instead, they recommend that actors "dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show."

"Let's use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract!" says the website.

Actor Ryan Reynolds took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the news, writing, "I look forward to screaming 'scab' at my 8 year old all night. She's not in the union but she needs to learn."

Last Wednesday, negotiations between the guild and the studios and streamers were suspended.

The AMPTP announced the news in a press release, saying, "Negotiations between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA have been suspended after SAG-AFTRA presented its most recent proposal on October 11. After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction."

The next morning, SAG-AFTRA issued a lengthy statement, in which it fired back at the studios after they "walked away" from the negotiating table, accusing the AMPTP of using "bully tactics" and "putting out misleading information in an attempt to fool" members.