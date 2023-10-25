Kim Kardashian Gets Her Own Spice Girls Name from Geri Halliwell

Getty

The revelation comes after Kim revealed that Mel C invited her to tour with the Spice Girls in place of Victoria.

In an interview with E! News, the Spice Girl gushed about Kardashian, saying that "she deserves something really good" when it came to her own name.

"She deserves something like Inner Strength Spice," said Halliwell.

"I think she's Smart Spice. She's smart. It's brilliant that you're beautiful from the outside, but also she's beautiful with a book in her back pocket. I love that. We can be all things. Good for her!"

Halliwell's praise for The Kardashians star didn't end there. The 51-year-old singer also shared that "she's amazing."

"I think she's a very, very good role model," said Halliwell.

"She's smart. She's really been inspiring the way she's turned that business around and also for women to celebrate your curves. I really like that about her."

The news of Kim's new Spice name comes after she revealed that Mel C said she could fill in for Victoria if the Spice Girls ever tour again.

"They asked me if I would be her part. Mel C asked me," Kim said in a recent The Kardashians episode. "Can you imagine? North is like, 'Do it, mom!'"

Kardashian clarified the story in a confessional, saying that while it probably was a joke, she was still amazed by the sentiment.

"Sporty Spice wrote a book and signed it inside and she sent it to me saying that they're going on tour and they need a Posh and would I be the Posh?" said Kim.

"I mean, I'm sure she was joking. But like, when I was in high school, would I ever have thought that this was, like, a thing?"

"I'm just, like, a girl from high school that loved the Spice Girls and now they're asking me?"