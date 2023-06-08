Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Flaunts Baby Bump on Allure Cover, Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis' Parenting Advice

Ben Hassett / Allure

The actress -- who is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas -- also recalled the moment she found out she was pregnant, and revealed how her husband reacted.

Lindsay Lohan is showing off her growing baby bump!

The actress -- who is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas -- graces the cover of Allure for its June 2023 issue. On the cover, Lohan can be seen rocking a studded black jacket, with a form-fitting black dress that hugged her baby bump.

Among the other gorgeous shots from the cover shoot was a photo of the 36-year-old posing in a black dress revealing her bare belly.

In her interview with Allure, Lohan opened up about her pregnancy, and shared her thoughts on motherhood.

At one point, Lohan revealed her "Freaky Friday" co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis, gave her advice on balancing work and being a new mom.

"I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently," she told Allure, "and she was like, 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'"

Elsewhere in the profile, "Mean Girls" star recalled the moment she learned she was pregnant -- and how she revealed the news to her husband.

Lohan said she was in New York City last year promoting her Netflix holiday film, "Falling For Christmas," which was released in November 2022. The day before she was set to fly back to Dubai, where she lives, Lohan said she was with her mom, Dina. After feeling something was off, she recalled telling her mom, "I think I might be pregnant."

"The Parent Trap" star told Allure she took a pregnancy test when she returned to Dubai, and the results came back positive. She said she then went to relay the test results to her husband, who was in the next room.

Ben Hassett / Allure

"It was so unexciting," Lohan said, laughing. "I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, 'Guess what?' He goes, 'We are?'"

Allure noted that Lohan was about five and a half weeks along at the time.

She went on to express her excitement about becoming a mother.

"I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," Lohan told Allure, sharing that she's been extra emotional recently. "Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it's probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way."

Back in March, Lohan announced she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Shammas, after tying the knot last year. In a post to Instagram, the "Falling For Christmas" captioned a photo of a onesie with "coming soon..." written on it, "We are blessed and excited!"

News of the couple's pregnancy came after Lohan and Shammas revealed the two were engaged in a series of Instagram photos in July 2022. At the time, she captioned the post, "My love. My life. My family. My future."