Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Baby Shower With Friends and Family

Getty/Instagram

The "Mean Girls" star was showered with love after publicly announcing her pregnancy last month.

Lindsay Lohan and her loved ones are celebrating the impending arrival of her first baby!

The 36-year-old "Freaky Friday" star was joined by her family and friends for her baby shower this weekend after announcing her first pregnancy with her husband Bader Shammas last month.

Lohan's festivities appeared to have a rustic theme, the center of the table included a white wooden box with a white floral arrangement and the words "Oh Baby." Guests also enjoyed a round yellow frosted cake with matching flowers on top. In addition to desserts, partygoers were also served various Middle Eastern side dishes and salads including hummus and baba ghanoush.

Lindsay Lohan at her baby shower with mom Dina and sister Aliana 🥹 pic.twitter.com/YtaUEHvDM5 — Lindsay Lohan Fan Updates (@lavitalohan) April 16, 2023 @lavitalohan

Lindsay Lohan with friend Juliet Angus in New York City pic.twitter.com/q2boTah18O — Lindsay Lohan Fan Updates (@lavitalohan) April 16, 2023 @lavitalohan

Wearing a sleeveless orange top, the actress shared a candid shot of herself with her mother Dina Lohan and sister Aliana Lohan smiling at the table. "Take the time to smile," she captioned the photo on her Instagram Story.

Lindsay also shared a selfie with Aliana and added a "Sisters" sticker over her Story post.

Alongside a photo of herself with "The Parent Trap" star, friend Juliet Angus captioned her post, "Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing mama-to-be."

Lohan's younger brother Dakota Lohan also shared a snap of himself posing with Shammas and wrote, "Ma brother for life."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Back in March, the "Mean Girls" alum announced she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Shammas, after tying the knot last year. In a post to Instagram, the mom-to-be captioned a photo of a onesie with "coming soon..." written on it, "We are blessed and excited!"

News of the couple’s pregnancy came after Lohan and Shammas revealed the two were engaged in a series of Instagram photos in July 2022. At the time, she captioned the post, "My love. My life. My family. My future."