Nurse Charged with Killing 2 Patients Confesses to 19 Other Attempted Murders: Police

Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office

The former nurse has now been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, 17 counts of attempted murder and 19 counts of neglect of a care-dependent person.

A former nurse in Pennsylvania, who was accused earlier this year of killing two patients, has now confessed to the attempted murder of 19 others, authorities said on Thursday.

41-year-old Heather Pressdee allegedly gave patients under her care potentially lethal doses of insulin, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office said. Some of these patients were diabetic and others were not.

Authorities say 17 of her patients died under her care.

Now the Attorney General's Office says Pressdee has confessed to the attempted murder of 19 other patients with insulin at five rehabilitation centers across Pennsylvania, between 2020 and 2023.

"The allegations against Ms. Pressdee are disturbing. It is hard to comprehend how a nurse, trusted to care for her patients, could choose to deliberately and systematically harm them,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry stated. "The damage done to the victims and their loved ones cannot be overstated. Every person in a medical or care facility should feel safe and cared for, and my office will work tirelessly to hold the defendant accountable for her crimes and protect care-dependent Pennsylvanians from future harm."

"The alleged crimes happened while Pressdee was employed as a registered nurse at the following facilities: Concordia at Rebecca Residence; Belair Healthcare and Rehabilitation (Guardian); Quality Life Services Chicora; Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center; and Sunnyview Rehabilitation and Nursing Center," according to authorities. "Pressdee typically administered the insulin during overnight shifts when staffing was low and the emergencies would not prompt immediate hospitalization."

Pressdee's alleged victims ranged in age from 43 to 104, per ABC.