I Told My Sister to Stop Saying I Have Pretty Privilege and It's Her Fault She Looks Ugly: Am I The A--hole?

"I am just going to be blunt and say I look better than her," writes the Redditor as she explains her "family is split" over the fight and desperately needs advice -- and boy did the internet give it!

It's a tale as old as time.

A woman has taken to the internet seeking advice after a spat with her sister over "pretty privilege" -- and the classic sibling rivalry theme has taken the internet by storm.

While the provocative yarn is impossible to verify considering the anonymity the Reddit forum provides, the online community certainly took the claims very seriously.

Read on to see the full story and how Redditors reacted.

AITA for telling my sister to stop saying I have pretty privilege and it's her fault she looks ugly.

"I have a sister who is 25, I will call her Tessa. I am just going to be blunt and say I look better than her. It’s due to her not taking care of herself at all. When I was staying active she was not. I spend my money to get skincare and keeping my hair nice. She doesn’t, she doesn't dress nicely either.

"She is always in sweats even going somewhere nice, overall I just look better tha[n] her. She has the money to do these things she just doesn’t. Now ever[y] time I see her she will comment something about the way I look. If I tell a story that turns out good for me she will tell me it’s because I am pretty and so on. I assume she is jealous and I have talked to her about it.

"Now I just pas[s]ed my test to get my license for my job. I was telling the story at dinner and she told me I passed since I was pretty (makes no sense).

"I had enough and told her to stop saying I have pretty privilege and that it is her fault that she looks ugly not mine. She left the table after calling me a c-nt and my family is split."

How Redditors Reacted

Overall the Reddit community echoed the platitude "two wrongs don't make a right."

"ESH - pretty privilege is a real thing, but I don’t see it coming into play here. She’s an asshole for discrediting your accomplishments," began one comment. "But you’re also an asshole for calling her ugly. People don’t have to put tons of effort into their appearance to be treated with decency. I’m sure she’s experienced discrimination before, especially if she’s overweight like you imply. She was wrong here, and may be wrong about you getting 'pretty privilege' in other circumstances, but you’re an asshole here for basically telling her any discrimination she faces for being 'ugly' is her fault."

That comment had over 1k upvotes alone.

Another wrote, "ESH. Your sister sucks for making a big deal about you being pretty and her not. You suck for calling her ugly. You could have said 'it's not my fault that I put a lot of effort into my appearance and you don’t,' and that would have been true and justified. But telling her that she’s ugly and it’s her fault was cruel."

The echoes continued, as one Redditor replied: "Dude, ESH. She was wrong for saying the only reason you passed was your looks, you were wrong for the ugly comment. The doesn't dress as nicely is a personal preference that you have zero right to comment on, for a start. Maybe she actually does think relaxed clothes look better. Leave that out. You put an effort into looking a certain way; she doesn't. No effort doesn't equate to ugly. We all know the person who can roll out of bed and look gorgeous. Ugly was an inappropriate term and I'd indicative of what you really think, which earns you an AH vote, too. You both seem like very petty people."

However, there were plenty NTA replies, with one such supporter (who got over 8k upvotes) noting, "Your sister seems insufferably insecure."