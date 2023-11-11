Brazilian Influencer and Reality TV Star Luana Andrade Dead at 29 After Liposuction Surgery

Instagram

According to the São Paulo hospital, Andrade's cause of death was a pulmonary embolism.

A 29-year-old Brazilian influencer and reality star, Luana Andrade, has passed away following a liposuction procedure.

Earlier this week, Brazilian news outlet Globo 1 reported that Andrade had died on Tuesday after undergoing liposuction surgery in São Paulo. According to the outlet, Andrade arrived at São Luiz Hospital on Monday for her procedure. Two and a half hours into surgery, she went into cardiac arrest and was transferred to the ICU. However, she died the next morning.

"Patient Luana Andrade was admitted, accompanied by her family, on Monday afternoon to the unit for a liposuction procedure, carried out by a private surgeon and anesthetist hired by the family," the hospital said in a statement, according to a translation, per Globo 1. "After approximately two and a half hours of surgery, the patient presented with an abrupt respiratory event and went into cardiac arrest, being immediately resuscitated by the team.”

"The surgery was interrupted, and the patient underwent tests that revealed massive thrombosis," the statement continued. "She was transferred to the ICU, where she underwent medication and hemodynamic treatment. Despite all the efforts of the hospital team, she progressed unfavorably and died around 5:30 a.m. today [Tuesday]. The cause of death was massive pulmonary embolism."

Per John Hopkins, a pulmonary embolism "is a blood clot that develops in a blood vessel in the body (often in the leg). It then travels to a lung artery where it suddenly blocks blood flow."

According to Globo 1, Andrade was best known for starring in the reality show Power Couple Brazil alongside her boyfriend João Hadad.

Hadad mourned Andrade's passing on Instagram, sharing an emotional statement.

Hadad posted a black-and-white photo of himself and Hadad walking hand in hand in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

"I'm torn and living my worst nightmare. A piece of me is gone," he began in the post's caption, per a translation. "It is with great regret and a lot of pain in my heart that I say goodbye to my Luana, my princess, my beautiful..."

"It's been two years by your side and I have no words to express how happy I was... We make a beautiful story and live our dreams intensely. More than a girlfriend you are and always will be a partner for life my love," he continued. "Today, it is difficult to understand God's plans, and I do not know when and if I will ever process the absence you will make in my life and in the lives of a legion of people who loved your presence."

Hadad concluded, "You are my sunshine princess I ask that you continue to watch over me and all of us from above. I will love you always and forever!"

According to Globo 1, on Wednesday, a wake was held for Andrade Valle at the dos Reis Cemetery in São Paulo.

Per the outlet, Andrade also worked as a model and founded her own clothing label. She had over 571,000 followers on Instagram. Her final post, which she shared less than a week ago, featured photos of her in the gym.