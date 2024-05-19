These Celebrities Admit They Have Secret Social Media Accounts

Getty

Olivia Rodrigo, Gigi Hadid, Kristen Stewart and more stars have revealed they have private social media accounts.

With so much information about a celebrity’s life readily available online, sometimes these stars just want a private moment. Instead of sharing their personal thoughts and feelings on public social media accounts, many celebs opt to make a secret profile just for family and friends. While they try to keep their private pages on the down low, a few famous folks have spilled the beans about the existence of their secret social media accounts. Although we don’t actually know their undercover online alias, fans are for sure on the lookout for any clues!

Here’s what these stars had to say about their secret accounts…

1. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo says she was forced to make a secret Instagram account following an embarrassing moment with an ex-boyfriend. While she was lurking on his profile, she accidentally followed him -- and tons of people noticed. Now she has a finsta for all of her stalking.

“I had this very embarrassing encounter once where I was stalking my ex as one does. Sue me, sorry. And I accidentally followed him ’cause I was stalking him! I was just following one person, so it was super obvious that I was following him,” she said on The Tonight Show. “I have a finsta now, so I’m safe.”

2. Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid boasts millions of followers on her social media accounts but she admits she has one profile that no one knows about. In an interview, Gigi revealed that she has a secret TikTok where she mostly watches parenting content.

“I do have a secret TikTok, which I don’t post on, and I don’t follow anyone I know on it. I’m a lurker, but it’s for, like, mom videos and kids’ lunch videos,” Gigi told InStyle.

3. Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart keeps a low profile on social media but admits she actually has a private Instagram account for her friends and family. While discussing it with her Charlie’s Angels co-stars, Naomi Scott said that Kristen was “actually funny on social media.”

“I mean, I have, like, a private one for you guys. I wanna play with you guys. I can’t be, like, completely left out of the game,” Kristen told her co-stars during a Wired interview. “Sorry, y’all. It’s just for my exclusive friends.”

4. Khloé Kardashian

During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it was revealed that both Kendall and Kylie Jenner have secret Instagram accounts. On top of that, Khloé revealed after the episode that she also has a finsta that Kourtney made her.

“Kourtney made me a Finsta when we were drunk and I’ve only used it one once. To me, it’s pointless,” Khloé shared on X, formerly Twitter.

5. Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams has been in the spotlight since she was just a kid so she’s worked on finding a balance when it comes to what she shares with the public on social media. For those more private moments, she posts on her finsta account.

“Today, I have this public persona, and I can pick and choose what makes it on [Instagram]. I think that as I get more comfortable and confident in my own skin, my barometer for the things I want to share and don’t is getting a lot more efficient,” Maisie told People.

She continued, “And I have my own little burner Instagram account where I keep in touch with people and get to use social media like all of my friends.”

6. Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm may not have a public presence on social media but he admits that he has a secret Instagram account. While he doesn’t use it to follow friends and family, he instead looks at things that bring him joy.

“I get why people like Instagram. I have an Instagram account that I use to follow beautiful places and baby animals and things that make me feel joy,” he shared with People.

7. Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning once had a secret TikTok account -- but eventually spilled the details about her lowkey account. Elle explained that early during the COVID lockdown, a friend suggested she make an account without any information. She even kept the original username, @user6754189318472. Fans eventually figured out it was her and she confirmed it during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

“I confirm that is me. I think in the first lockdown, right when everything started, TikTok so exploded. And I was with my friend and he was like, ‘You should make one. Let’s see what happens. Just do it. Don’t put a profile picture. Don’t change the name. Let’s see,’” she shared.

She continued, “I posted and it got a lot of followers. TikTok then DM’ed me on my Instagram and was like, ‘You surpassed this certain number.’ Like, I was just doing it as a joke! I post when I want, but it’s silly. It’s like a little secret, not-so-secret now.”

8. Adele

Back in 2017, Adele revealed during a concert that she had a secret Twitter account. She explained that she wasn’t allowed to post on her official account, especially after drunk tweeting early in her career, so she ended up having to make her own private account.

“I’m not allowed access to my [official] Twitter, because I’m quite mouthy and I say the wrong thing a lot of the time. They don’t know I have a secret account -- well, obviously they do now because I said that. By ‘they,’ I mean my management,” Adele reportedly said on stage.

9. Prince Harry

Prince Harry revealed he once had a private Instagram account while recounting the story of how he met his wife Meghan Markle. In their documentary, Harry & Meghan, Harry explained that he had seen a mutual friend post a video of Meghan and he reached out to find out who she was.

"Meghan and I met over Instagram. I was scrolling through my feed, and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them -- it was like a Snapchat. I was like, ‘Who is THAT?!’” Harry revealed.

10. Jungkook

BTS singer Jungkook accidentally revealed that he had a private TikTok when he shared a video from the platform on his public Weverse. Fans were able to see his funny username, which he quickly changed to his official name.

“Ah, everyone knows my TikTok account now because I shared the TikTok link kekekekekekekeke (ah I made the nickname Ian… I’m embarrassed…) That’s right, that’s me. But I’m not going to use it. It’s for monitoring use. I quickly changed it to JK… but now that it’s known, I’ll just leave it as is kekekekeke. It’s better this way...Ah… I’m embarrassed…heh ah… don’t make fun of me the next time we see each other,” he wrote in a translated post.

11. Kate Moss

Back in 2015, Kate Moss shared that she had a private Instagram account for “spying” purposes. She explained that instead of using it to keep up with other people, she used it to keep on top of trends.