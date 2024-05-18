John Stamos Shares Rare Full House Reunion Photo with Olsen Twins in Bob Saget Birthday Tribute

The actor posted a throwback photo of himself and the 'Full House' cast, including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, from when they reunited for Saget's funeral in 2022.

John Stamos is honoring his late Full House costar, Bob Saget, on what would have been his 67 birthday.

On Friday, the actor shared a sweet throwback photo of the Full House cast -- including Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen -- from when they were all together at Saget's funeral.

In the black-and-white shot, below, Stamos and his costars Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Scott Weinger, and the Olsen twins, along with creator Jeff Franklin, posed behind a large Dumbo statue in Stamos' home.

"Happy Birthday Bob. This was taken as we gathered for his funeral," Stamos wrote of Saget, who died in January 2022, in the post's caption. "Though Bob wasn't there physically, his spirit was unmistakably present, wrapping us in warmth and shared memories that drew both laughter and tears."

"That day, each of us felt the weight of his absence and the strength of the bond he nurtured among us. Bob was the heart of our 'Full House' family," he continued. "His legacy of kindness and compassion was evident in the faces around me, (on Dumbo) in the gentle ways we supported one another, echoing the love he always extended. We celebrated a life that was a true gift to us all."

Stamos went on to add, "Bob, you are with us in every joke we share and every hug we give. Rest in peace, dear friend."

"Your family misses you more than words can say. 💔," he concluded, before noting that comedian Jeff Ross took the photo.

Saget died on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65, following a standup performance in Jacksonville, Florida. He was laid to rest later that month.

In October 2023, Stamos -- who starred as Uncle Jesse on Full House alongside Saget's Danny Tanner -- opened up about reuniting with his Full House costars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen at Saget's funeral.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the 60-year-old revealed the heartfelt message the Olsen twins shared with himself -- and their fellow castmembers -- at Saget's funeral.

"They came to Bob's funeral, and it was so beautiful. We all needed it," Stamos, 60, recalled. "They got us all together and said, 'We love you. We loved our childhood. We're grateful for you guys. We thank you for making those eight years so beautiful for us. We have such fond memories. We love you.'"

"Everybody just needed to hear that, and I think it Bob doing it, you know," he added.